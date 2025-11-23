What to do in Saline - Monday, Nov 24 - Sunday, Nov 30

Here's what's on our community calendar this week.

10 events this week on our calendar: Monday, Nov 24 - Sunday, Nov 30

FEATURED EVENTS

Happy Thanksgiving - Thu Nov 27 6:00 am

Saline

Happy Thanksgiving, Saline. Enjoy the day, hopefully with family and friends.From The Saline Post [more details]

Other Events

Thanksgiving Centerpiece Workshop - Mon Nov 24 5:30 pm

Lily's

Come and create your own beautiful Thanksgiving centerpiece using a variety of fresh fall blooms. Cost, $65.00, you must call and pre-pay to reserve your spot! (This one fills up fast, don't wait!) 734 717 2415 [more details]

UM Medical History Talk - Mon Nov 24 6:00 pm

Saline District Library

Kara Gavin, Research & Policy Media Relations Manager at the University of Michigan Institute for Healthcare Policy & Innovation, discusses the 175th anniversary of the U-M Medical School. The school’s founding in 1850 paved the way for what we now know as Michigan Medicine and all the medical care, research, and education that goes on here.

Registration is requested. [more details]

Turkey Tales - Tue Nov 25 6:30 pm

Saline District Library

Gobble, gobble! Join the library for a special turkey-themed storytime and craft.

Ages 3-6. Registration required. [more details]

Find Your Writing Voice - Tue Nov 25 6:30 pm

Saline District Library

A hybrid virtual program where, through a series of engaging and reflective prompts, you’ll explore your personal style, tone, and perspective—uncovering the distinct voice that makes your writing truly your own.

This program will be in person, but the instructor will be virtual.

Registration is required.

[more details]

Bonsai + Brews - Tue Nov 25 6:30 pm

Salt Springs Brewery

Join Green Witch Gardens at Salt Springs Brewery in Saline, MI for an introductory course on tropical bonsai! The art of Bonsai is good for the soul, many compare it to meditation! This class is just like our regular Intro to Indoor Bonsai Class, but with your ticket, you also get a drink and a collectable Green Witch Gardens logo enamel pin! You will learn all about tropical bonsai, then you will get to pot up your own tree to take home.

$80 includes:

- tropical bonsai tree

- pot

-… [more details]

CLAYstorytime - Fri Nov 28 4:45 pm

Clay + Kode

CLAYstorytime is where books and clay come together. Designed for makers ages 5 and up, this class celebrates the joy of stories by transforming beloved characters into tangible ceramic creations.

Before this drop-in style class, stop by Fine Print Bookshop to hear the storybook (109 E. Michigan Ave), then walk to Clay + Code to create the character and glaze same day. Students will build skills in character design translating a 2D story into 3D clay, while also nurturing imagination and… [more details]

Community Mittens for Sale! - Sat Nov 29 12:00 am

Brewed Awakenings

Warm Hands, Warm Hearts: Community Mittens for Sale! ✨❄️Looking for a gift that’s cozy, handmade, and full of cheer? Our Salt Valley Arts elves have stitched up the cutest wool mittens with fleece lining just in time for winter magic!And the best part? 100% of the sales from every pair supports Saline Area Social Service, spreading warmth far beyond your fingertips. Where to Find Your Perfect Pair Holiday Pop-Ups at Brewed Awakenings * Nov 29: Brewed Awakenings, 10 AM – 1 PM * Dec 19:… [more details]

Washtenaw County 4-H Holiday Tree Sale - Sat Nov 29 8:00 am

Washtenaw Farm Council Grounds

Come shop for a holiday tree or wreath and support your local 4-H program at the Washtenaw Farm Council Grounds in Building G! We will have 4-H youth and volunteers on hand to help you shop and get your tree ready to go. All profits from this tree sale directly support Washtenaw County 4-H scholarships and educational programs. Grab a tree, pick up a wreath, warm your heart, and support a great cause! Cash and Check only.

Spread the cheer and share this with your friends.

Michigan State… [more details]

Michigan vs Ohio State + Chili Cookoff - Sat Nov 29 12:00 pm

Saline American Legion Post 322

The big rivalry game is broadcast from the Saline American Legion.Chili cookoff with prizes. Public is welcom.Game is at noon. Chili judged at halftime. [more details]

