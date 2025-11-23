SALINE POSTS: Best Thai Restaurants Near Saline

In the Saline Posts Facebook Group, a woman asked what was the best Thai food near Saline. Here's what people said.

Tuptin Thai Cuisine

4896 Washtenaw Avenue

734-528-5588

Home - Tuptim.

Tuptin was by the top vote-getter and most popular answer.

"Tuptim!! Best mango sticky rice for a sweet treat also," Laura Hancock wrote.

Basil Babe

701 W Cross St, Ypsilanti, MI

(734) 487-4000

Basil Babe

"It’s in Ypsilanti but 100% Basil Babe!! They have a rotating menu FYI so you have to check weekly," wrote Jamie Perron.



Thai Spoon

4119 Stone School Road, Ann Arbor

734-975-0277

https://www.thaispoonmi.com



"Thai spoon is very popular amongst my coworkers," said Rachael Fager.

Thai Spoon is also close to Saline.

No Thai!

2276 S. Main St., Ann Arbor

734-369-2604

https://nothai.com/

There are four locations in Ann Arbor, but this one is closest and might be the closest to Saline. This was one of the top picks. It's also built for take-out.



Siam Square

883 W. Eisenhower Pkwy, Ann Arbor (Colonnade)

734-975-4541

https://siamsquaretogo.com

There were no comments about Siam Square, but it was one of the top vote getters. This is closer now that it's moved to the Collonade.

Bangkok Chinatown Cuisine

4023 Carpenter Road, Ypsilanti

734-677-0790

bangkokchinatowncuisine.com

This one got three votes - but all three were inspired to praise the restaurant.

"I'm Thai and my fav place to go is Bangkok Chinatown," wrote Muk Pimdirokratch.

"Just figured out that the pad Thai at Bangkok China Town is like legit probably one of the best in Ann Arbor," Jenna Cummings wrote.

"Bangkok Chinatown cuisine on Carpenter and Ellsworth. So good," wrote Amy Johnson.

There were a couple more options listed. Baan Phad in Belleville "is worth the drive," said Kimberly Vercruusse. Christopher Sorel lauded the Thai dishes at Atlas Restaurant in Brooklyn. "One of the best pad thai had in some time," he wrote.

Got another Thai restaurant you love? Tell us in the comments.

Also, what are some questions you'd like asked by the Saline Posts community?

