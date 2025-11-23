SALINE POSTS: Best Thai Restaurants Near Saline
In the Saline Posts Facebook Group, a woman asked what was the best Thai food near Saline. Here's what people said.
Tuptin Thai Cuisine
4896 Washtenaw Avenue
734-528-5588
Home - Tuptim.
Tuptin was by the top vote-getter and most popular answer.
"Tuptim!! Best mango sticky rice for a sweet treat also," Laura Hancock wrote.
Basil Babe
701 W Cross St, Ypsilanti, MI
(734) 487-4000
Basil Babe
"It’s in Ypsilanti but 100% Basil Babe!! They have a rotating menu FYI so you have to check weekly," wrote Jamie Perron.
Thai Spoon
4119 Stone School Road, Ann Arbor
734-975-0277
https://www.thaispoonmi.com
"Thai spoon is very popular amongst my coworkers," said Rachael Fager.
Thai Spoon is also close to Saline.
No Thai!
2276 S. Main St., Ann Arbor
734-369-2604
https://nothai.com/
There are four locations in Ann Arbor, but this one is closest and might be the closest to Saline. This was one of the top picks. It's also built for take-out.
Siam Square
883 W. Eisenhower Pkwy, Ann Arbor (Colonnade)
734-975-4541
https://siamsquaretogo.com
There were no comments about Siam Square, but it was one of the top vote getters. This is closer now that it's moved to the Collonade.
Bangkok Chinatown Cuisine
4023 Carpenter Road, Ypsilanti
734-677-0790
bangkokchinatowncuisine.com
This one got three votes - but all three were inspired to praise the restaurant.
"I'm Thai and my fav place to go is Bangkok Chinatown," wrote Muk Pimdirokratch.
"Just figured out that the pad Thai at Bangkok China Town is like legit probably one of the best in Ann Arbor," Jenna Cummings wrote.
"Bangkok Chinatown cuisine on Carpenter and Ellsworth. So good," wrote Amy Johnson.
There were a couple more options listed. Baan Phad in Belleville "is worth the drive," said Kimberly Vercruusse. Christopher Sorel lauded the Thai dishes at Atlas Restaurant in Brooklyn. "One of the best pad thai had in some time," he wrote.
Got another Thai restaurant you love? Tell us in the comments.
Also, what are some questions you'd like asked by the Saline Posts community?
