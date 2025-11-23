SWIM & DIVE: Saline Girls Take Seventh at MHSAA Meet

The Saline girls swim and dive team wrapped up the year with a strong showing Friday and Saturday at the MHSAA Division 1 Championship meet.

Saline placed seventh of the 39 scoring schools with 107 points. Pioneer won the state championship with 404 points.

Maria Baldwin had a terrific meet for the Hornets. Baldwin took fifth place in the backstroke in 57.89 seconds. She also reached the championship final in the butterfly. The junior placed eighth in the race in 58.03 seconds.

Senior diver Ava Crossly capped her great career by placing fourth with 255.65 points.

Ana Sirbu's time in the consolation final of the 200-yard freestyle gave her a 10th-place finish. It was actually the eighth fastest time of the day, faster than two championship final finishers. Sirbu was even better in the 100-yard freestyle, finishing ninth in 52.78, which was, again, the seventh fastest time of the day, faster than two championship finalists. Alex Lillie finished 24th.

The 200-yard IM showcased the strength of the Hornets' freshman class. Hannah King Landmark was 12th in 2:10.11. Lily Miklosovic was 13th in 2:11.64. Hazel Devaney, another freshman, was 33rd.

In the 100-meter butterfly, King Landmark was ninth in 58.09 to earn a medal.

Miklosovic earned another medal in the 500-yard freestyle. She won the consolation final race in 5:12.85 to take ninth overall. She actually had the sixth fastest time of the day.

In the 200-yard freestyle relay, the team of Charlotte Tufte, Avery Mallon, Miklosovic and Lillie was 19th in 1:42.48.

Devaney took 36th in the 100-yard breaststroke.

Saline capped the tournament by taking seventh in the 400-yard freestyle. Baldwin, Sirbu, King Landmark and Lillie swam the event in 3:35.17.

More News from Saline