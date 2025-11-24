HOCKEY: Four Goal Second Period Outburst Leads Saline Over Huron

Antonio Giacalone scored twice in Saline's four-goal second period as the Hornets defeated Huron, 6-3, in varsity hockey at the Ann Arbor Ice Cube Saturday.

Saline improved to 5-1 overall in winning its first SEC Red contest.

TJ Conley scored twice as Huron opened a 2-0 lead. Saline scored four goals in the second to take control.

Owen Schayes earned the victory in goal, stopping 13 of 16 shots.

Saline fired 47 shots on Huron goalie Keagan Dunn.

Giacalone led the Hornets with two goals and an assist. Jack Boyle and Jace Woodrell each had a goal and an assist. Wyatt Church and Brian Meier also scored for Saline. Ryu Hahnerl and Brayden Ash each had two assists. Andrew Winters, Landon Pelps, Cooper Dillon and Christian Vitale also had assists.

Saline takes on Pioneer (1-1) at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in the annual pre-Thanksgiving game. The alumni play at 4 p.m. The games are at the Ann Arbor Ice Cube.

