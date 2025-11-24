Steve Tucker, a Pastor, Father of 3, was a Man of Strong Faith

Stephen "Steve" Wayne Tucker passed away Tuesday, November 11th, 2025, at his home in Saline, MI. He was born April 30th, 1936, in West Hartford, Connecticut, the son of Stephen and Margaret (Downes) Tucker.

Steve received his Bachelor of Civil Engineering degree from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) in Troy, NY, in 1958. On November 21, 1959, in Griswold, Connecticut, he married Marie E. Tucker. They then moved to Virginia where Tammy was born and then to Wyoming where Steve was born. While in Wyoming, he was licensed as a Professional Engineer of the state in 1962.

In 1968, they moved to Massachusetts where he earned a Master of Divinity degree from Gordon Conwell Theological Seminary in 1971. After graduating, they moved to Saugatuck, MI, where he was ordained at the First Congregational Church of Saugatuck in 1971 and Christina was born. After serving there for four years, they moved to Colorado where he planted the Mountain View Congregational Church in Littleton, CO. After seven years, they returned to Michigan in 1982 where he was the pastor at the First Congregational Church in Otsego until his retirement in 2001. They moved to Kalamazoo, MI, in 1996 prior to his retirement.

Steve had a great passion for history, particularly US history, and passed that along to his children. He collected stamps and enjoyed photography. He had an enthusiasm for playing cards (especially cribbage!), board games, and tennis – he passed this along to his family as well. Steve was a man of strong faith and had a deep abiding love for his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. He served in many community organizations through the years. While in Otsego, he served as president and treasurer of Lions Clubs International and served as a chaplain for local hospitals.

As pastor, he presided over 100s of weddings and funerals, and he collaborated with other community pastors for special services. Following retirement, he led several Sunday School classes and Bible studies at Calvary Bible Church in Kalamazoo, MI. He thoroughly enjoyed traveling and took many family trips to numerous locations. He especially enjoyed spending the winters in Kauai and Kona, Hawaii with Marie.

Steve is survived by his three children, Tammy (Brian “Terry”) Walker of Saline, Steve (Christy) Tucker of Indiana and Christina (Andrew) Dalby of Colorado; grandchildren, James, Donna, Kevin, Nate, Jon, Alyssa and Maggie; great-grandchildren, Deacon, Tommy and Audrey; sister Margaret, and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and wife, Marie. A

Memorial Service will take place from the First Congregational Church of Otsego, 120 West Morrell St, Otsego, Michigan on Saturday, January 3rd, 2026. Friends may visit with Steve's family starting at noon, until the time of the Memorial Service at 1:00 P.M. Pastor Lenny Luchetti to officiate. Memorial contributions in Steve's name may be made to: First Congregational Church of Otsego, 120 West Morrell St, Otsego, Michigan 49078. To leave a memory you have of Steve, to sign his online guestbook or for directions please visit www.rbfhsaline.com Arrangements entrusted to the Robison-Bahnmiller Funeral Home in Saline.

