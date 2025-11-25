11-25-2025 12:02am
Holiday Creates Delays in Waste Pickup
Rubbish, recycling and yard waste pickup for Thursday and Friday of this week will be delayed by one day in Pittsfield Township. According to Priority Waste, if your pickup day is Thursday, Nov. 27, you will be serviced on Friday, Nov. 28. If your pickup day is Friday, Nov. 28, you will be serviced on Saturday, Nov. 29.
