Saline MI
11-25-2025 12:02am

Holiday Creates Delays in Waste Pickup

Rubbish, recycling and yard waste pickup for Thursday and Friday of this week will be delayed by one day in Pittsfield Township. According to Priority Waste, if your pickup day is Thursday, Nov. 27, you will be serviced on Friday, Nov. 28. If your pickup day is Friday, Nov. 28, you will be serviced on Saturday, Nov. 29.

