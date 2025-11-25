Health Wise: When Anxiety and Mood Changes Build Up During the School Year

At the start of a new season, semester, or year, it's common to feel a surge of energy. We feel ready to take on new challenges and routines. However, as the weeks pass, responsibilities begin to stack up, schedules get disrupted, and pressure starts to build. For many students, this gradual shift can lead to rising anxiety and noticeable mood changes. What begins as a bit of stress can quietly grow heavier if we don't take time to check in with ourselves and care for our well being.

Why It Matters

Anxiety and mood changes aren’t just passing feelings. They can affect how you show up in daily life. When left unaddressed, they may lead to:

• Trouble focusing or completing tasks

• Withdrawing from friends, family, or activities you usually enjoy

• Changes in sleep or appetite

• Feeling constantly fatigued or irritable

• An increased risk of burnout, depression, or anxiety

The good news? You don’t have to have all the answers. Gentle, consistent steps can make a big difference in preventing stress from snowballing.

What You Can Do

There’s no one size fits all fix, but these small habits can go a long way such as:

• Maintain steady routines: Prioritize regular sleep, balanced meals, and regular physical activity. These basics support mental health more than most people realize.

• Find stress outlets: Creative or calming activities (e.g., journaling, drawing, meditating, or walking) can offer a good outlet for releasing tension.

• Set boundaries: Overcommitting can fuel anxiety. Saying "no" when needed helps protect your energy and time.

• Stay connected: Talking with your loved ones may remind you that you're not alone.

Sometimes being heard is enough.

When to Seek Professional Help

It's okay to have ups and downs. You are not alone. If things start to feel too heavy, reaching out can really help. Consider getting support if:

• Anxiety or low mood starts interfering with your work, school, or relationships

• You're withdrawing from people or activities you usually enjoy

• You notice persistent changes in sleep, appetite, or motivation

• You feel overwhelmed most of the time, even after trying to cope on your own

If you ever feel hopeless or have thoughts of self-harm, please seek help immediately. You’re not alone.

How Professional Support Helps

• Therapy: A therapist can provide tools to help you cope, challenge negative thinking, and offer a safe space to discuss and work through what you’re experiencing.

• Medication: For some, medication can ease symptoms enough to make everyday life more manageable.

• Psychological Assessment: Sometimes stress is connected to other factors such as ADHD or learning disabilities. Understanding the full picture can lead to better support.

The goal isn’t just to “push through.” It’s to feel like yourself again and build resilience for the long run.

Final Thoughts

Anxiety and mood changes are common, especially as responsibilities pile up over the school year. The key is to recognize when stress begins to shift from manageable to overwhelming and to respond with care, not judgment. By taking small, supportive steps and reaching out when needed, you create space for balance, connection, and growth. This is true even in busy seasons.

**This article was guest written by Jenipher Servin Olivares, Limited License Psychologist.

