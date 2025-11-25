Emagine Entertainment Offers Deals to Kick Off Holiday Season
Press Release
Emagine Entertainment is popping up something special for guests this holiday season. This year, beginning on Black Friday, November 28, 2025 all Michigan*, Indiana, Illinois, and Wisconsin Emagine Theatre locations will be offering holiday specials that can be used to treat yourself or loved ones. Emagine has something for everyone on your list, from gift cards and memberships, to popcorn and snacks, the gift of Emagine is perfect for family, friends, teachers, and co-workers.
You can give the gift of movies throughout the year with Emagine’s Platinum 6 month or 12 month memberships. Both Platinum memberships include movie tickets for the member allowing them to bring a guest for free the first Monday of each month. The 12-month membership provides additional tickets, bonus points, and discounts on concessions.
SPECIALS
HOLIDAY GIFT CARD OFFERS
Offer: Spend $100 in gift cards and receive a $25 gift card.
Dates: Friday, November 28– Thursday, December 25, 2025
Valid: In-Theatre Only
Gift card purchases must total at least $100 to receive a $25 gift card. There is no limit to the number of gifted $25 gift cards.
BLACK FRIDAY REFILLABLE POPCORN BUCKETS
Offer: Purchase the 2026 Refillable Bucket for a discounted price of $20 and get 2 FREE refills.
Dates: Friday, November 28 – Sunday, November 30, 205
Valid: In-Person Only
The sale will automatically be entered into the guests Rewards’ account, or the guest will be given a voucher if the bucket will be used as a gift. All Traditional Popcorn Refills on the 2026 Refillable Buckets will cost $4 for Emagine Loyalty Members and $3 for Emagine Extras Members any time they visit in 2026. The refill offer expires on 12/31/2026.
CYBER MONDAY DEAL
Offer: When you purchase two tickets online you will be gifted a FREE Medium Popcorn.
Dates: Monday, December 1, 2025
Valid: Online or thru the Emagin App
Limit of one free traditional popcorn per rewards account transaction.
The free traditional popcorn will be automatically added to your account and must be redeemed by Wednesday, December 31, 2025.
EXTRAS REWARDS SIGN-UP INCENTIVE
Offer: During the months of November and December, theatergoers who sign up for or renew their Emagine's Extras Memberships will receive a FREE Medium Popcorn. The free popcorn will automatically be entered into their account and can be used immediately.
Dates: Now through December 31, 2025
Valid: Online or In-Person
Guests must sign up by December 31, 2025 to redeem the offer. Free traditional popcorn must be redeemed by Wednesday, December 31, 2025.
More News from Saline
- Health Wise: When Anxiety and Mood Changes Build Up During the School Year Ideas for managing mood changes as the school year progresses
- Residents Plan to Protest DTE Fast Track for Data Center on Monday People protesting DTE's effort to fast track its contract with the Data Center plan a Dec. 1 protest in Saline.