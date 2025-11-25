Emagine Entertainment Offers Deals to Kick Off Holiday Season

Press Release

Emagine Entertainment is popping up something special for guests this holiday season. This year, beginning on Black Friday, November 28, 2025 all Michigan*, Indiana, Illinois, and Wisconsin Emagine Theatre locations will be offering holiday specials that can be used to treat yourself or loved ones. Emagine has something for everyone on your list, from gift cards and memberships, to popcorn and snacks, the gift of Emagine is perfect for family, friends, teachers, and co-workers.

You can give the gift of movies throughout the year with Emagine’s Platinum 6 month or 12 month memberships. Both Platinum memberships include movie tickets for the member allowing them to bring a guest for free the first Monday of each month. The 12-month membership provides additional tickets, bonus points, and discounts on concessions.

SPECIALS

HOLIDAY GIFT CARD OFFERS

Offer: Spend $100 in gift cards and receive a $25 gift card.

Dates: Friday, November 28– Thursday, December 25, 2025

Valid: In-Theatre Only

Gift card purchases must total at least $100 to receive a $25 gift card. There is no limit to the number of gifted $25 gift cards.

BLACK FRIDAY REFILLABLE POPCORN BUCKETS

Offer: Purchase the 2026 Refillable Bucket for a discounted price of $20 and get 2 FREE refills.

Dates: Friday, November 28 – Sunday, November 30, 205

Valid: In-Person Only

The sale will automatically be entered into the guests Rewards’ account, or the guest will be given a voucher if the bucket will be used as a gift. All Traditional Popcorn Refills on the 2026 Refillable Buckets will cost $4 for Emagine Loyalty Members and $3 for Emagine Extras Members any time they visit in 2026. The refill offer expires on 12/31/2026.

CYBER MONDAY DEAL

Offer: When you purchase two tickets online you will be gifted a FREE Medium Popcorn.

Dates: Monday, December 1, 2025

Valid: Online or thru the Emagin App

Limit of one free traditional popcorn per rewards account transaction.

The free traditional popcorn will be automatically added to your account and must be redeemed by Wednesday, December 31, 2025.

EXTRAS REWARDS SIGN-UP INCENTIVE

Offer: During the months of November and December, theatergoers who sign up for or renew their Emagine's Extras Memberships will receive a FREE Medium Popcorn. The free popcorn will automatically be entered into their account and can be used immediately.

Dates: Now through December 31, 2025

Valid: Online or In-Person

Guests must sign up by December 31, 2025 to redeem the offer. Free traditional popcorn must be redeemed by Wednesday, December 31, 2025.





