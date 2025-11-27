What to do in Saline: Mitten Sale, Books & Clay, 4H Tree Sale, Big Game Chili Cook-Off, and Farmers Market

Here are five things we found on our calendar this weekend!

5 things to do this weekend: Friday, Nov 28 - Sunday, Nov 30

CLAYstorytime - Fri Nov 28 4:45 pm

Clay + Kode

CLAYstorytime is where books and clay come together. Designed for makers ages 5 and up, this class celebrates the joy of stories by transforming beloved characters into tangible ceramic creations.

Before this drop-in style class, stop by Fine Print Bookshop to hear the storybook (109 E. Michigan Ave), then walk to Clay + Code to create the character and glaze same day. Students will build skills in character design translating a 2D story into 3D clay, while also nurturing imagination and… [more details]

Community Mittens for Sale! - Sat Nov 29 12:00 am

Brewed Awakenings

Warm Hands, Warm Hearts: Community Mittens for Sale! ✨❄️Looking for a gift that’s cozy, handmade, and full of cheer? Our Salt Valley Arts elves have stitched up the cutest wool mittens with fleece lining just in time for winter magic!And the best part? 100% of the sales from every pair supports Saline Area Social Service, spreading warmth far beyond your fingertips. Where to Find Your Perfect Pair Holiday Pop-Ups at Brewed Awakenings * Nov 29: Brewed Awakenings, 10 AM – 1 PM * Dec 19:… [more details]

Washtenaw County 4-H Holiday Tree Sale - Sat Nov 29 8:00 am

Washtenaw Farm Council Grounds

Come shop for a holiday tree or wreath and support your local 4-H program at the Washtenaw Farm Council Grounds in Building G! We will have 4-H youth and volunteers on hand to help you shop and get your tree ready to go. All profits from this tree sale directly support Washtenaw County 4-H scholarships and educational programs. Grab a tree, pick up a wreath, warm your heart, and support a great cause! Cash and Check only.

Michigan State… [more details]

Saline Indoor Farmers Market - Sat Nov 29 9:00 am

Saline Farmers Market

🫄What better place to walk off some turkey than the indoor market? 🚶‍♂️‍➡️This week it will be #SmallBusinessSaturday! We will have extra craft and gift vendors on hand to fill out your holiday gift list and pro tip - food is an excellent gift! 😋Saline Area Chamber of Commerce continues their fundraising for the holiday parade. Stop by the Info Area to help light up the town this December!🐧The treasure hunt animal will be the penguin! 🐧

Join us every Saturday, from 9am-1pm at the Saline… [more details]

Michigan vs Ohio State + Chili Cookoff - Sat Nov 29 12:00 pm

Saline American Legion Post 322

The big rivalry game is broadcast from the Saline American Legion.Chili cookoff with prizes. Public is welcom.Game is at noon. Chili judged at halftime. [more details]

