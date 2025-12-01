What to do in Saline: Watch for the Festivities in Town this Week

It's the most wonderful time of the year in Saline. Here's what's on the calendar - even before we get to Saturday's tree lighting, Merry Mile and Holiday parade.

18 events this week on our calendar: Tuesday, Dec 2 - Saturday, Dec. 6

FEATURED EVENTS

Saline Area Players presents A Seussified Christmas Carol - Thu Dec 4 7:00 pm

The Well Church

A mixture of old and new, A Seussified Christmas Carol takes the centuries-old story by Charles Dickens, presenting it in fun rhyme similar to that of Dr. Seuss. Tickets at the door or in advance at Salineareaplayers.org. $10 (children seated on the floor); $12 for seniors and children/students through age 17 (on seats); $15 for adults. [more details]

Saline Area Players presents A Seussified Christmas Carol - Fri Dec 5 7:00 pm

The Well Church

Cocoa Crawl - Sat Dec 6 12:00 pm

Downtown Saline

Celebrate the magic of the season with the Saline Main Street's 5th annual Cocoa Crawl on Friday, December 6, from noon–6 pm! Sip warm cocoa, savor sweet treats, and explore the local shops offering samples and special deals. Collect stamps on your passport for a chance to win a grand prize basket, then stay downtown for the Tree Lighting at 5 pm and the 50th Annual Holiday Parade at 6 pm. It’s the perfect day to make memories, shop local, and kick off your holiday season in style. [more details]

Disability Network Holiday Markets - Sat Dec 6 1:00 pm

Disability Network Washtenaw Monroe Livingston

Disability Network Holiday Markets

Market Day OneSaturday, November 151:00-4:00pmDuring/Following Harvest Gathering

Market Day TwoSaturday, December 61:00-4:00pm

LocationDisability Network Washtenaw Monroe Livingston3941 Research Park Dr | Ann Arbor, MI 48108

Join us for the third year of our Holiday Markets: support local artists with disabilities AND get your holiday shopping wrapped up!

Free refreshments. Gift wrapping available at December market.

$5 suggested entry donation… [more details]

Saline Area Players presents A Seussified Christmas Carol - Sat Dec 6 2:00 pm

The Well Church

Christmas at the Farm - Sun Dec 7 12:00 pm

Rentschler Farm

Christmas at the FarmStep into holiday magic at Rentschler Farm! Meet Santa & Mrs. Claus for photos, enjoy refreshments, and soak in old-fashioned Christmas cheer. Hosted by the Saline Area Historical Society.This free family friendly event is Sunday, December 7th from 12pm - 3pm. [more details]

Saline Area Players presents A Seussified Christmas Carol - Sun Dec 7 2:00 pm

The Well Church

A Holiday Concert - Sun Dec 7 3:00 pm

Saline Middle School

Saline New Horizons Band Presents A Holiday ConcertFREE ADMISSION [more details]

Other Events

PJs and Stories with Santa - Tue Dec 2 5:00 pm

Saline Parks and Recreation

Santa is inviting all the good little boys and girls for a very special evening of holiday fun. Wear your favorite pajamas and get cozy as one of the Saline District Library's storytellers reads some of Santa's favorite holiday tales. We will sing songs, do some crafts and enjoy milk, cookies and hot chocolate. Bring your wish list for your visit with the "Jolly ol' Elf" himself.

5:00-6:00 pm or 6:30-7:30 pm$20 per child, $16 per child for Rec Center annual members. Registration is required, no… [more details]

Holiday Watercolor Cards Workshop - Thu Dec 4 1:00 pm

Salt Valley Arts Studio Space

Paint Your Own Winter Wonderland

Take home 4 beginner-friendly watercolor cards celebrating winter scenes, seasonal colors, and simple techniques. All supplies included.

$29.

Limited to 7 students.

Register on our website athttps://www.saltvalleyarts.org/shop-1 [more details]

Saline Music Boosters

Fundraiser - Thu Dec 4 4:00 pm

Eleanor's Sweets & Sodas

The Saline Music Boosters are teaming up with Eleanor’s Sweet Shoppe for a fun night of fundraising! Thursday, December 4, 2025 4:00pm - 8:00pm. Stock up on goodies, stocking stuffers, and special treats for the holiday season with 25% of the proceeds coming back to the SAS music program! [more details]

PJs and Stories with Santa - Thu Dec 4 5:00 pm

Saline Parks and Recreation

Holiday Watercolor Cards Workshop - Thu Dec 4 6:00 pm

Salt Valley Arts Studio Space

GriefShare Weekly Thursday Meeting - Thu Dec 4 6:30 pm

Christ Our King Lutheran Church

There are many challenges that we face in this life, and the death of loved ones is one of the most difficult challenges to walk through. It is difficult and discouraging, but it is not impossible to navigate through these times with God’s help and direction.

If you, or a friend or acquaintance, are grieving the loss of a loved one, we encourage you to participate in these sessions. We plan to meet in Room 12 for this series of sessions September 11 to December 11 (excluding Thanksgiving… [more details]

Trivia Night - Lake Forest Golf Club - Thu Dec 4 7:00 pm

Lake Forest Golf Club

Every Thursday at 7:00PM! - Happy Hour 3PM to 8:00PM!Get ready to test your knowledge! Assemble your brainiest friends and prepare for an evening of fun and friendly competition. Check-in begins at 6:45 PM, with the first question dropping right at 7:00 PM. Come enjoy a fantastic night filled with great beverages, delicious drinks, and engaging questions. We can't wait to see you there! Reservations are greatly appreciated but not required.734-994-8580 Ext. 2.Appetizers, dinner and drinks!… [more details]

Varsity Blues Performing Arts presents Descendants the Musical - Fri Dec 5 7:00 pm

Saline High School Auditorium

Varsity Blues Performing Arts is a three-cast show choir entertaining crowds with productions each July and December. Visit www.varsitybluesperformingarts.com for tickets and more information!

[more details]

Holiday Sales at Whitepine Studios-Cocoa Crawl - Sat Dec 6 12:00 pm

Whitepine Studios

Join Whitepine Studios during the 5th Annual Cocoa Crawl for a festive Holiday Arts & Crafts Sale! Shop unique, handmade gifts from local artists and makers—just in time for your holiday giving. You’ll find pottery, crocheted treasures, prints, cards, watercolors, alcohol inks, and so much more!We’ll be serving a free chocolate treat, hosting fun raffles for art classes, and celebrating creativity all afternoon.📅 Saturday, 12:00–5:00 pm📍 Whitepine StudiosAnd don’t head home too soon… the 50th… [more details]

Holiday Watercolor Cards Workshop - Sat Dec 6 1:00 pm

Salt Valley Arts Studio Space

