No Celtic Festival? Jim Peters Was Busy at Mill Pond Park This Weekend Anyway.

All things considered, Jim Peters would have rather been golfcarting around Mill Pond Park, solving issues, hammering pegs, and helping thousands of visitors to the annual Saline Celtic Festival.

"Especially with the weather. It's beautiful. Mild. Sunny. Low humidity," Peters said Saturday. "What a beautiful weekend this would have been."

The Saline Celtic Festival was supposed to be held Friday and Saturday at Mill Pond Park. But for the second straight year, due to the pandemic, the festival was canceled. People might wonder why, given everything else that's going on. But events like the Celtic Festival require 12 months of preparation and corporate sponsors. Officials at many companies haven't been at their offices as often over the last year.

Peters is one of the festival's diehard volunteers and chief organizers. He's also a member of the Saline Parks Commission.

With no festival, Peters visited Mill Pond Park with a paintbrush, primer, paint and other gear. He scraped off the old, peeling paint, applied primer and then painted the sign.

"It needed to be done. It was long overdue," Peters said. "I'm not the kind of person who likes to sit still. I like to be working."

So, if you notice the upgrade as you walk or drive into Mill Pond Park, you can thank volunteer Jim Peters.