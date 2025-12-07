What to do in Saline: Nutcracker, Christmas Concert, Christmas Celebration and Much More

The holiday fun continues this week in Saline.

20 events this week on our calendar: Monday, Dec 8 - Sunday, Dec 14

FEATURED EVENTS

Measure for Measure Christmas Concert - Fri Dec 12 7:30 pm

St. Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church

The Men's Choral Society has been performing for over 30 years. This Christmas Concert and Reception will be held as part of our Parish Concert Series, "Great Music in a Sacred Space" on Friday, December 12 at 7:30 pm in the church. Doors will open at 7:00 pm with first come, first serve seating.A complementary Gala Reception will follow the one hour performance to meet and greet the performers.Tickets are available in the Parish Office and online at: StAndrewSaline.org/online-giving$19 Adult … [more details]

The Nutcracker...28th Annual - Sat Dec 13 7:00 pm

Saline High School

The 28th Annual Nutcracker presented by DANCE ALLIANCE!!!Saline High SchoolSaturday, December 13 @ 7pmSunday, December 14 @ 2pm Tickets available at Dance Alliance... 1. www.danceallianceofsaline.com 2. Email us at...dancealliance@comcast.net 3. Call 734.429.9599 4. In-person at the Box Office beginning 1 hour before each Performance. [more details]

The Nutcracker...28th Annual - Sun Dec 14 2:00 pm

Saline High School

St. Paul Community Christmas Celebration - Sun Dec 14 3:00 pm

St. Paul United Church of Christ

Don't miss St. Paul's Community Christmas Celebration! Featuring instrumentalists and singers from all around the area, you'll hear a variety of anthems and songs of the season. A pop up community choir open to everybody practices at 2p and performs during the program. You'll get to meet Santa and Mrs. Claus too! A free will offering will benefit the outreach ministries of the Salvation Army. And, refreshments follow. If you are interested in participating, or have questions, please… [more details]

Other Events

Tot Storytime - Mon Dec 8 9:30 am

Saline District Library

Toddlers and caregivers join in the storytime fun with Tot Time! Featuring stories, songs, movement, and more, this interactive storytime is for children ages 24-36 months. Build early literacy skills, practice being in a group setting, and enjoy storytime together.

Registration for this storytime session will be for all dates: December 8 & 15. Contact the library if you will be absent any week.

Ages 24-36 months. Click here to register.

[more details]

Walking Yoga - Mon Dec 8 12:00 pm

Saline District Library

Join yoga instructor Jo Ann Yates for yoga stretching and a walk. We will meet under the pavilion by the northwest entrance (closest to the middle school) on Mondays at noon.

This class series will take place outside*, so bring a water bottle to stay hydrated and wear comfortable clothing and walking shoes. This class involves walking into the woods and stopping at different locations to practice Yoga stretches and breathing poses, so… [more details]

Adventures in Bookland: Dragon Masters: Rise of the Earth Dragon - Mon Dec 8 4:30 pm

Saline District Library

A book discussion group for independent readers; discuss the books and participate in themed activities. This month's book will be Dragon Masters: Rise of the Earth Dragon by Tracey West.

Book titles for the individual sessions will be available four weeks in advance. Please visit the youth desk to pick up a copy to read before the book discussion.

Kindergarten - 2nd grade. Click here to register.

[more details]

Stitches & Knots: Knitting and Crochet - Mon Dec 8 6:30 pm

Saline District Library

Join us monthly for a knitting and crochet group! All skill levels are welcome. If you have learned the basics and want tips, or are experienced and looking for company while you create, this is the group for you. This is an informal and welcoming group and a chance to meet others interested in fiber arts.

No registration is required.

[more details]

Book Babies Storytime - Tue Dec 9 10:30 am

Saline District Library

Read, sing, and learn action rhymes while meeting other adults with little ones. Each child needs an adult lap.

Registration for this storytime session will be for all dates: December 9 & 16. Contact the library if you will be absent any week.

Ages 0-24 months. Click here to register.

[more details]

Time Travelers: Castles and Knights - Tue Dec 9 4:30 pm

Saline District Library

Take a journey through history to explore different time periods. This month's theme is Castles & Knights. Ages 8-12. Click here to register.

[more details]

SDL Sleuth Squad: Sodder Family Fire and Disappearance - Tue Dec 9 6:30 pm

Saline District Library

Cold cases, strange occurrences, and things that go bump in the night… Put your sleuthing skills to the test and join in the conversation on the monthly topic. Read, watch, or listen to anything on the case. An open discussion will follow a short presentation.

December 9: Sodder Family Fire and Disappearance

Christmas Eve 1945: a fire destroys the Sodder residence. Five of the nine children were never found.

Click here to register.

[more details]

Whimsical Wednesday Storytime - Wed Dec 10 9:30 am

Saline District Library

Fun with stories, rhymes, songs, and more to develop early literacy skills with our young friends and their caregivers.

Registration for this storytime session will be for all dates: December 10 & 17. Contact the library if you will be absent any week.

Ages 3-5. Click here to register.

[more details]

Whimsical Wednesday Storytime - Wed Dec 10 10:30 am

Saline District Library

Fun with stories, rhymes, songs, and more to develop early literacy skills with our young friends and their caregivers.

Registration for this storytime session will be for all dates: December 10 & 17. Contact the library if you will be absent any week.

Ages 3-5. Click here to register.

[more details]

Wild Readers Book Club: Front Desk - Wed Dec 10 4:30 pm

Saline District Library

A book discussion group for independent readers; discuss the books and participate in themed activities. This month's book will be Front Desk by Kelly Yang.

Book titles for the individual sessions will be available four weeks in advance. Please visit the youth desk to pick up a copy to read before the book discussion.

Ages 8-12. Click here to register.

[more details]

Caregiver Lunch and Learn: Communicating Effectively. Respite Care Provided. - Thu Dec 11 1:00 pm

St. Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church

Supporting a friend or family member with dementia? Join Silver Club Memory Programs for a Caregiver Lunch and Learn on Communicating Effectively – featuring free caregiver support, lunch, education, discussion, and onsite respite care! Learn how dementia affects communication and gain tips for communicating with friends, family, and healthcare professionals. Contact washtenawcaregivers@umich.edu or call 734-217-4557 for more information. [more details]

Drive-through Christmas Experience - Thu Dec 11 6:00 pm

Ann Arbor Baptist Church

December 11–14, 2025 | 6:00 – 8:00 PM

Free Community Event

Experience the joy and wonder of Christmas from the comfort of your car at Ann Arbor Baptist Church’s Drive-Through Christmas Experience, held Thursday through Sunday, December 11–14, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at 2150 South Wagner Road, Ann Arbor.

Held for the sixth year in a row, guests will enjoy a light display featuring more than 100,000 lights, a lighted tunnel, towering 25-foot Christmas trees, a free drive-up cafe, caroler choir,… [more details]

GriefShare Weekly Thursday Meeting - Thu Dec 11 6:30 pm

Christ Our King Lutheran Church

There are many challenges that we face in this life, and the death of loved ones is one of the most difficult challenges to walk through. It is difficult and discouraging, but it is not impossible to navigate through these times with God’s help and direction.

If you, or a friend or acquaintance, are grieving the loss of a loved one, we encourage you to participate in these sessions. We plan to meet in Room 12 for this series of sessions September 11 to December 11 (excluding Thanksgiving… [more details]

Youth Craft Night - Thu Dec 11 6:30 pm

Saline District Library

Enjoy an evening crafting at the library. In this session, you will make your own miniature book.

Ages 8-12. Click here to register.

[more details]

Feisty Women Book Club: Alice's Adventures in Wonderland - Thu Dec 11 7:00 pm

Saline District Library

"Well-behaved women seldom make history." - Laurel Thatcher Ulrich

Let's meet to discuss books written by or about feisty women. This month, we are reading Alice's Adventures in Wonderland by Lewis Carroll. Click here to register.

[more details]

Drive Through Christmas Experience - Fri Dec 12 6:00 pm

Ann Arbor Baptist Church

Drive-Through Christmas Experience at Ann Arbor Baptist Church

Free Community Event

Experience the joy and wonder of Christmas from the comfort of your car at Ann Arbor Baptist Church’s Drive-Through Christmas Experience, held Thursday through Sunday, December 11–14, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at 2150 South Wagner Road, Ann Arbor.

Held for the sixth year in a row, guests will enjoy a light display featuring more than 100,000 lights, a lighted tunnel, towering… [more details]

