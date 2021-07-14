Dodge Charger Stolen from Faurecia Lot in Saline

An employee at Faurecia reported the theft of his 2016 Dodge Charger from the factory's employee parking lot on Michigan Avenue in Saline.

The employee parked the white vehicle around 10:30 a.m., July 7. When he finished working at 12:30 a.m., July 8, his vehicle was gone. The man told police his girlfriend was the only other person with a key to the vehicle and that she did not take the vehicle.

There are no known witnesses, nor is there surveillance video of the area.

Officers from the Saline Police Department checked the area but did not locate the vehicle.

The case was closed due to a lack of leads.