PRESS RELEASE: The Ann Arbor Art Fair Returns

The Ann Arbor Art Fair is back after last year's hiatus due to the pandemic.

Known as the largest juried art fair in the nation, the Ann Arbor Art Fair features a 30-block footprint in downtown Ann Arbor and is comprised of three independently juried, nonprofit art fairs that run consecutively: Ann Arbor Street Art Fair, The Original; Ann Arbor Summer Art Fair; and Ann Arbor State Street Art Fair. The fair draws nearly half a million attendees who come for the fine art, local restaurants and businesses. Full details are attached.

According to Maureen Riley, executive director of the Ann Arbor Street Art Fair, The Original, “Supporting the artists is more important than ever this year. Like many others, their livelihoods were severely impacted by the pandemic. All three fairs are proud to select some of the best artists from around the country to come to Ann Arbor to participate in the event.”

This year's hours are:

Thursday, July 15: 10:00 AM - 9:00 PM

Friday, July 16: 10:00 AM - 9:00 PM

Saturday, July 17: 10:00 AM - 7:00 PM