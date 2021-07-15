Daytime Road Closures Expected Next Week in York and Augusta Townships

Starting on Monday, July 19, the following roads in York and Augusta townships may be closed for for preventative maintenance.

Milkey Rd between end of pavement and Saline-Milan Rd

Moon Rd between Willis Rd and Bemis Rd

Mooreville Rd between Ridge Rd and Dennison Rd

Platt Rd between Willis Rd and Bemis Rd

Saline-Milan Rd between Stony Creek Rd and City of Saline

Willis Rd between US-23 and county line