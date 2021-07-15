7-15-2021 3:43pm
Daytime Road Closures Expected Next Week in York and Augusta Townships
Starting on Monday, July 19, the following roads in York and Augusta townships may be closed for for preventative maintenance.
- Milkey Rd between end of pavement and Saline-Milan Rd
- Moon Rd between Willis Rd and Bemis Rd
- Mooreville Rd between Ridge Rd and Dennison Rd
- Platt Rd between Willis Rd and Bemis Rd
- Saline-Milan Rd between Stony Creek Rd and City of Saline
- Willis Rd between US-23 and county line