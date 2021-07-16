How to Donate Books to the Corner Book Shop at the Saline District Library

The Corner Book Shop at Saline District Library invites you to sign up for appointments to bring in your donations on Wednesday, July 21, 4:30pm to 7:30pm. In order to receive donations in quantities we can manage successfully at this time, we ask that you limit your donation to a maximum of two (2) grocery bags-full of items

Schedule your 5-minute appointment using SignUp.com:

1. This link takes you to our appointment page: https://signup.com/go/AEXnQqi

2. Choose your time slot and click the "Sign Up" button.

3. Enter your email address. SignUp.com uses your email to send you confirmation and reminders. [You will not need to register an account on SignUp.com; note also that SignUp.com does not share your email address with anyone.]

4. On the participant’s info page, add your name, and un-click the two boxes below to opt out of automatically receiving the website’s newsletter.

On Wednesday, July 21:

When you come in for your donation appointment, please enter the lobby, and immediately turn right. Go to the doorway across from the restrooms, just past the Brecon Room entrance. Book Shop volunteers will be there to accept your donations.

What to donate - books, DVDs, puzzles, games, music on CD

1. Very gently used, newer books

2. Puzzles and games with boxes taped shut

Please do not donate: cassette recordings, magazines, textbooks more than 10 years old, books with highlighting and annotations, damaged books, encyclopedias

You may direct questions to us at cornerbookshoponline@gmail.com