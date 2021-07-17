There Area Changes in Saline Area Schools Administration Ranks

There are more changes in the ranks of Saline Area Schools administration.

Alex Schukow, assistant principal at Saline Middle School, is leaving the district to become principal of Wyoming Public Schools Junior High School. The district has named Lindsay Guenther, a special education teacher in the district, as assistant principal of Saline Middle School.

In related news, the district also appointed Cameron Cochran as assistant principal at Heritage, the district's school for fourth and fifth graders. Former Heritage assistant principal Musetta Deneen has become assistant principal at Saline High School, where Kirk Evenson recently retired from the same role.

Schukow, a 2003 graduate of Saline High School, has been with the district since joining as assistant principal at Heritage Elementary. The district was not surprised by Schukow's departure, Superintendent Steve Laatsch said, as he had purchased a home on the west side of the state to be closer to his family. Laatsch said, Schukow will be missed. He pointed to Schukow's work around diversity, equity and inclusion.

"His dissertation focused on that and, as a result, he brought a wealth of knowledge on how to better support students so they all can feel part of the curriculum and the school district. Further, he was actively leading the district's newly organized DEI Advisory Committee," Laatsch said.

Schukow also helped spearhead the district's Wellness Committee with counselors and social workers and was involved in the Foundation for Saline Area Schools and the Saline High School Alumni Association.

"His work ethic is incredible. He always puts students first. He is extremely trustworthy and reliable," Laatsch said. "He will be very difficult to replace."

Because the district was aware of Schukow's plans to move west, the hiring team kept the middle school position in mind as it went through the interviewing process that resulted in the hiring of Cameron Cochran as Heritage assistant principal.

"As we interviewed for the vacant Heritage assistant principal position, we were also actively seeking candidates that we believe will be an excellent fit at Saline Middle School if Alex were to leave," Laatsch said. "Thus, when that happened, we named Lindsay Guenther, former Special Education instructor at Saline High School, as the new Assistant Principal at Saline Middle School."