Saline Area Social Service Hosts Community Aid Distribution Event July 28
A second Saline Area Social Service “Drive Thru” Community Aid Distribution Event will take place Wednesday, July 28, from 4:30-5:30 p.m., at First Assembly of God Church, 300 Old Creek Drive, Saline.
This event is open to SASS clients and Saline area residents in need.
The distribution will include:
- Pine-Sol
- Bleach
- Sanitizing wipes
- Laundry detergent
- Dish soap
- Sponges
- Toilet paper
- Paper towels
- Masks (disposable, N95, and fabric)
- Cotton balls
- Q-tips
- Bags of food
This is a drive through event – no need to get out of your car. Please have your trunk empty and be ready to show a driver’s license as proof of residency in Saline.
For more information, call (734) 429 – 4570.