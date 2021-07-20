Saline Area Social Service Hosts Community Aid Distribution Event July 28

A second Saline Area Social Service “Drive Thru” Community Aid Distribution Event will take place Wednesday, July 28, from 4:30-5:30 p.m., at First Assembly of God Church, 300 Old Creek Drive, Saline.

This event is open to SASS clients and Saline area residents in need.

The distribution will include:

Pine-Sol

Bleach

Sanitizing wipes

Laundry detergent

Dish soap

Sponges

Toilet paper

Paper towels

Masks (disposable, N95, and fabric)

Cotton balls

Q-tips

Bags of food

This is a drive through event – no need to get out of your car. Please have your trunk empty and be ready to show a driver’s license as proof of residency in Saline.

For more information, call (734) 429 – 4570.