Press Release: Saline Area Schools to Host Kindergarten Round Up and District Open House Feb. 5

Saline Area Schools is excited to welcome new families with two events planned on Thursday, February 5, at Saline High School. Online enrollment is expected to open on March 2, 2026, with additional information available at www.tinyurl.com/ChooseSAS

Young 5s and Kindergarten Round-Up

Parents of Young 5s and Kindergarten students are invited to attend an informational presentation beginning at 5:30 p.m. on February 5 at the Saline High School Auditorium, followed by a District Open House and Resource Fair beginning at 6:15 p.m. in the Saline High School Commons. Offered as a webinar since 2020, SAS administrators are excited to bring this event back as an in-person experience. Kara Davis, Executive Director of Teaching Learning, said of the event, “An in-person event allows us to share the tremendous joy our teachers, staff, and administrators feel as we welcome new students to our buildings each year. We hope parents and families are able to engage in meaningful conversations that help them feel prepared for their child’s transition to our elementary buildings.”

Families will learn how to prepare their students for school, prepare for enrollment, meet elementary principals, and be introduced to the many supports and resources available for students and families at Saline Area Schools. To be eligible for Kindergarten, students must turn 5 on or before December 1, 2026*. Young 5s is an option available to families whose students turn 5 between June 1 and December 1, 2026. These options will be explained in detail during the round-up event. Staff are happy to partner with families to help assess their students’ readiness and placement.

District Open House and Resource Fair

New and prospective families with students of all ages are invited to attend the Saline Area Schools District Open House and Resource Fair, immediately following the Young 5s and Kindergarten Round-Up presentation, on February 5 from 6:15-8:00 p.m. in the Saline High School commons. Attendees can speak to staff representing many SAS schools, services, and grade levels including:

Early Childhood Programs

Academics

Career and Technical Education

Arts, Music, and Performing Arts

Athletics

Clubs and Extracurriculars

Special Education

English Learners

and more

Refreshments and tours of Saline High School will be available throughout the event. Saline Area Schools Superintendent, Dr. Rachel Kowalski said of the event, “We are thrilled for the opportunity to show families both within and beyond our district all of the outstanding resources available to our students throughout their educational journey.”

School Visits for New Families

New and prospective families are also invited to visit school buildings this winter and spring during the following events.

Saline High School (9-12 grade): 9th-Grade Curriculum Night, February 10, 6:30 p.m., Saline High School Auditorium

Saline Middle School (6-8 grade): 6th-Grade Orientation, April 16, 6 p.m., Saline Middle School Auditorium

Woodland Meadows Elementary (Y5-3 grade): Building Walk-Through, May 6, 6-7 p.m.

Pleasant Ridge Elementary (Y5-3 grade): Building Walk-Through, May 13, 6-7 p.m.

Harvest Elementary (Y5-3 grade): Building Walk-Through, May 20, 6-7 p.m.

Heritage School (4-5 grade): Building Walk-Through, May 21, 6-7 p.m.

*Note: Michigan law requires students to be five years old by September 1 in order to enroll in Kindergarten. Michigan law further allows that parents of students born September 2-December 1 have the option to enroll their students, if appropriate.

