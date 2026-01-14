Austin Elected President of the Saline Board of Education

Tim Austin was elected President of the Saline Area Schools Board of Education at Tuesday's meeting. Each January, the board elects new officers.

Austin presided over the board for two years during his previous tenure. He succeeds Michael McVey, who was President for three terms.

"We all have a good working relationship, which is so important. I also believe we are student and staff-focused, with a desire to create an environment where Superintendent (Rachel) Kolwalski can grow and be successful," Austin said.

"Those of you who have worked with me know how seriously I take the duties and how much time I spend on them behind the scenes. So with several time-consuming projects coming up in my professional life, as well as some milestones in my personal life, including my daughter's wedding, I have concluded I will not have the time necessary to effectively serve in the role of board president," McVey said. "In order to ease the transition, I spoke to several trustees to canvas their interest in the job and their availability to take on the position in 2026. As a result of those conversations, tonight I would like to nominate Trustee Tim Austin for the role."

Darcy Berwick was selected by the board to preside over the meeting until a president was elected. She found no other nominees for the position. The board voted Austin as president.

Austin assumed control of the organizational meeting.

Austin nominated Jennifer Steben as Vice-President. She has served in that role for three years. McVey nominated Lauren Gold, but she declined. Steben was elected unanimously.

McVey nominated Darcy Berwick as Secretary of the board, the position she already held. There were no other nominees. Berwick was elected unanimously.

Trustee Jason Tizedes nominated McVey as Treasurer. He was the only nominee and was elected unanimously.

Kowalski expressed her appreciation of McVey for his support of her transition to Saline Superintendent.

"I appreciate very much his support of myself, as a professional, and welcome Tim Austin, who has been incredibly warm to myself and my family," she said.

Austin's election was notable in that he is a conservative on a board with a liberal majority.

"Model the way," Jennifer Steben wrote on social media, responding to a post about the board eschewing liberal-conservative divides when choosing officers. "I’m very happy to support Tim as the VP. Looking forward to an impactful year for our students, staff and community."

