2026 Saline Community Fair

The thirty-three member Saline Community Fair Board has been working hard planning the 90th Saline Community Fair, scheduled for September 2 - 6 at the Washtenaw Farm Council Grounds. (The fair exhibits are released on September 6, the rides will continue on September 7). The fair promises to be one of the best as we celebrate “Honoring the Past, Embracing the Future” with 90th activities and entertainment. With the school year finished, it is a great time to take advantage of the many opportunities offered in connection with the Saline Community Fair. From working on projects which can be exhibited in one of the many categories at the fair, to practicing for the youth and adult talent show and deciding what activities to participate in, just to highlight a few of the possibilities. The fair book and other information are available on the website at www.salinefair.org and contain contacts for each area if you have questions or would like more information.

Be sure to check out the “Read to Ride” programs for the Saline Community Fair. The fair has teamed up with the Saline District Library, the Milan Public Library, and the Dexter District Library to provide free ride or concession coupons to those participating in the summer reading programs. See the libraries for details. Many thanks to Elliott’s Amusements for sponsoring this program.

The eighth annual Saline Community Fair Ambassador Scholarship Program will be accepting applications until June 28, 2026. This program provides up to four high school students with the opportunity to represent the fair and assist with various activities, as well as $200 scholarships, community service opportunities and leadership experiences. Applicants must be in grades 9-12 as of September 2026 and selection will be based on the application, resume and interview to be held in July or early August. Ambassadors may be eligible to serve up to two terms. Complete information and the ambassador application are posted on the Saline Community Fair website at www.salinefair.org under exhibitors, then forms and downloads and then scroll down to fair ambassador information and application. Don’t miss out on this opportunity.

Keep up with the latest information by following the Saline Community Fair on facebook and participating in our “Trivia Tuesday” every Tuesday until the fair. The 2026 fair promises to be another week of fun, learning opportunities and special activities, including “The Music of America Show” by THREE MEN and a TENOR on Saturday, September 5 from 6 – 8 p.m. Make your plans now to attend.

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