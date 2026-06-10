Planning Commission Looks at Sign Ordinance

The City of Saline Planning Commission will seek public input on a revamped side ordinance.

The purpose of the amendments is to remove redundancy, simplify the general understanding and eliminate language that suggests sign content. The ordinance intends to do this while preserving property values, enhancing aesthetics and minimizing motorist distraction.

Planners discussed the rough draft of the sign regulations with Chet Atkin, Community Development Director, for nearly an hour on Wednesday.

Acting chair Dan Carroll suggested more outreach for public feedback.

Atkin said a good percentage of business owners think the current sign regulations are too expensive.

"We'll get very few residents and all business owners that say our sign regulations are too restrictive, and they want bigger," Atkin said.

Carroll said if a good percentage of our business owners think they are too restrictive, then maybe we should consider making them less restrictive," Carroll said. "This is something we would like or need public comment."

This issue will also go before Saline City Council.

The planning commission will explore the topic next month.

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