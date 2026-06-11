Tornado Watch Extended for Washtenaw County and SE Michigan
The National Weather Service has extended a tornado watch for eight counties, including Washtenaw County, until 2 a.m.
A hazardous weather outlook issued this afternoon indicated the potential for an organized line of storms to track across SE Michigan this evening, with winds in excess of 70 mph, spin-up tornadoes, and large hail.
More News from Saline
- Lifelong Saline Resident, Clinton "Skip" Carl Johnson, III, Lived Life with a Spirit of Adventure Clinton Carl Johnson III, better known to family and friends as "Skip," passed away on Saturday, June 6, 2026, at the age of 69.
- Severe Thunderstorm Expected Near Saline at 12:30 p.m. The National Weather Service in Detroit/Pontiac has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Washtenaw County in Southeast Michigan.