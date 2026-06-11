Saline MI
6-11-2026 11:01pm

Tornado Watch Extended for Washtenaw County and SE Michigan

The National Weather Service has extended a tornado watch for eight counties, including Washtenaw County, until 2 a.m.

A hazardous weather outlook issued this afternoon indicated the potential for an organized line of storms to track across SE Michigan this evening, with winds in excess of 70 mph, spin-up tornadoes, and large hail.

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