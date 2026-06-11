What to do in Saline: Coffee with the Mayor, Immigrations and Justice Talk, Family Fun Storytime, Farmers Market and More

Here's what we found on this weekend's calendar. Enjoy the weekend.

11 things to do this weekend: Friday, Jun 12 - Sunday, Jun 14

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FEATURED EVENTS

Holy Faith Church in Saline to Host Matthew 25 Celebration Focused on Immigration, Service, and Justice - Sun Jun 14 10:00 am

Holy Faith Church

Organized by the church’s Voices for Justice Group, this free event from 10 am to noon, features a local resident’s first-hand immigration story and interactive workshops on service and justice including:● Sign-making for public witness events● Civic action opportunities● Feeding the hungry● Welcoming the stranger● Media consumption and bias● Fundraising to support local immigrants directly. For more information, call the church office at (734) 429-2991. [more details]

Other Events

Coffee with the Mayor - Fri Jun 12 9:00 am

109 Cultural Exchange

Mayor Brian Marl will be hosting an upcoming Coffee Hour on Friday, June 12 with leadership from the Saline District Library. “Engagement and transparency are key priorities for my office and the City of Saline more broadly,” said Mayor Marl. “We recently hosted a successful coffee hour in April and I am looking forward to this next one. I’ll discuss my upcoming State-of-the-City Address along with infrastructure projects and other critical municipal initiatives which are already underway.”… [more details]

Family Fun Storytime - Fri Jun 12 10:30 am

Saline District Library

Drop-in fun with stories, rhymes, songs, and more, developing early literacy skills with friends and their caregivers.

This storytime will take place outside in our shaded pavilion. In case of inclement weather, we will move inside to the Youth Program Room.

The summer storytime session includes the following dates: June 12, 19, 26; July 10, 17, 24, 31; August 7. We will not meet on July 3.

Ages 0-7.

[more details]

Artsy Afternoon - Fri Jun 12 2:00 pm

Saline District Library

Join us for a fun afternoon of creating art, as you move through stations at your own pace. No artistic experience required!

Dress for a mess!

Ages 6 -11. No registration required.

[more details]

Friday Night Live Music - Fri Jun 12 5:30 pm

Lake Forest Golf Club

FRIDAY, June 12th • 5:30 PM

Featuring Louis Johnson & David Stearns

Set the perfect tone for your weekend with an evening of live music. We are delighted to feature Louis Johnson and David Stearns this Friday, June 12th. Join us to enjoy wonderful music, great food, and a fantastic atmosphere. [more details]

Soprano Kimwana Doner & Pianist John Etsell Shirley Verrett: The Voice and the Fire in the Belly - Fri Jun 12 7:30 pm

Kerrytown Concert House

Shirley Verrett: The Voice and the Fire in the Belly is a powerful one-woman show that highlights the extraordinary life of opera legend Shirley Verrett. From a young girl singing in a Seventh-day Adventist church in Louisiana to breaking racial and artistic barriers on some of the world’s grandest stages, Verrett’s story unfolds through a captivating blend of song, spoken word, and raw emotion. Told entirely from Verrett’s perspective, the performance follows her journey through key moments in… [more details]

Saline Outdoor Farmers Market - Sat Jun 13 8:00 am

Saline Farmers Market

📚The Saline District Library joins us for Summer Reading kickoff. Shoppers can sign up for a card, get some sweet swag, and take home a fun craft!🇺🇸Fabulous Forgotten Americans returns with history facts and trivia!🙏Grieve Well will be in the Non-Profit Tent, offering support and services for this important season of life.🌈The treasure hunt animal will be the rainbow worm!Join us every Saturday, from 8am-noon in historic downtown Saline for the freshest plants, produce, cut flowers, meat,… [more details]

Westside Art Hop - Sat Jun 13 10:00 am

Old West Side

Ann Arbor's quirkiest art fair is back for another year! Come for a stroll through the historic Old West Side to explore the 2026 group of artists who made it through the jury. They will be hosted by generous families in the neighborhood on lawns, porches, garages, and/or studios while selling their exceptional handmade works. Parking is free and easy to find, and there will be portapotties and food trucks available all weekend. [more details]

Flag Retirement Ceremony - Sat Jun 13 10:00 am

VFW Slater Post 4187

If you have worn or damaged American flags, bring them along for proper retirement.

This ceremony is short but powerful—a meaningful way to honor and celebrate our nation’s flag and all it represents.

Stay afterward for lunch! Rich will be serving up hot dogs, coney dogs, baked beans, and pasta salad.

Please arrive a few minutes early, as the ceremony begins promptly at 10 AM. [more details]

Music at the Blissful with Mr. Evan - Sat Jun 13 2:00 pm

Saline District Library

National touring musician Evan Haller returns to SDL for a fun-filled, interactive, movement-packed music experience.

This program will take place outdoors in the library pavilion. In case of inclement weather, we will move inside.

For ages 0-12. Click here to register.

[more details]

Adoption Event- Sweet Treats & Furever Meets - Sat Jun 13 2:00 pm

Christina's Sweet Treats & More

REDS: The Collar Project is partnering with Christina's Sweet Treats & More from 2-4 p.m.Meet cats and kittens, enjoy ice cream and treats, help deserving animals find homes.Come for the treats. Leave with a best friend. See less [more details]

You're in the loop! For more things to do, or to post your own event, visit our Community Calendar.

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