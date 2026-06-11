MLIVE: Jim Marion Steps Down as Supervisor, Tom Hammond Takes Role

Longtime Saline Township Supervisor Jim Marion has resigned, Mlive reported. He'll be replaced by Trustee Tom Hammond, who was appointed the board, as the

Beth Boulter, a long-time police dispatcher, has been appointed to be the Township Treasurer. She fills the job left vacant by former Treasurer Jennifer Zink, who resigned last month after receiving threats.

The changes take place as residents seek to recall township leaders for their decision, on the advice of attorneys, to approve a consent judgment allowing the data center to move forward.

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