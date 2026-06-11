MLIVE: Jim Marion Steps Down as Supervisor, Tom Hammond Takes Role
Longtime Saline Township Supervisor Jim Marion has resigned, Mlive reported. He'll be replaced by Trustee Tom Hammond, who was appointed the board, as the
Beth Boulter, a long-time police dispatcher, has been appointed to be the Township Treasurer. She fills the job left vacant by former Treasurer Jennifer Zink, who resigned last month after receiving threats.
The changes take place as residents seek to recall township leaders for their decision, on the advice of attorneys, to approve a consent judgment allowing the data center to move forward.
More News from Saline
- Planning Commission Looks at Sign Ordinance The purpose of the amendments is to remove redundancy, simplify the general understanding and eliminate language that suggests sign content.
- Thunderstorm Warning: Storm expected in Saline by 9:20 p.m. The National Weather Service in Detroit/Pontiac has issued a severe thunderstorm warning in Washtenaw County until 10 p.m.
Replies
Very sad the blowback at individuals who just about volunteer their time (they are paid next to nothing) for the Township. Blowback far too often from people who do not take any active role in the Township AND, more importantly, do not even take the time to educate themselves on facts as to why things ended up where they did. Just don't like the outcome so the Supervisor and Trustees must be bad people, right? Just as Trustees and Counsels in other areas do not want the development that is coming, they undertake the due diligence including consulting with attorneys, and ultimately make an informed decision even though THEY themselves do not like what will result from that decision. Don't want the data center, think what the legislators in Lansing and Governor did with tax cuts to incentivize these to come to Michigan is next to criminal. Those folks who put the target on Michigan we blame. We have nothing but sympathy for local folks like Saline Twp Trustees who have to deal with the outcomes of those horrific decisions by Michigan's elected officials in Lansing. Ultimately, with these experienced, knowledgeable folks leaving the Board, Saline Twp. simply suffers another loss to the data center.