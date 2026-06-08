What to do in Saline: Grilling on the Hill, Coffee With the Mayor, Foam Party, Stroller Stories, Lifeguard Training and More

School's out! Here's what we found on our calendar if you're looking for local things to do.

19 events this week on our calendar: Tuesday, Jun 9 - Monday, Jun 15

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay up to date on local events and things to do.

Wacky Foam Party - Mon Jun 8 5:00 pm

Saline District Library

Celebrate the start of the Summer Reading Program with a foam party hosted by performer Joel Tacey! Dance, play, and cool off in a mountain of bubbles at this fun-filled event. Foam is non-toxic, non-staining, and skin-safe.

This outdoor program will be canceled in the event of inclement weather. Bathing suits encouraged (and goggles, if you have them), although shoes and appropriate attire will be required inside the library.

For families with children ages 12 and under… [more details]

Stitches & Knots: Knitting and Crochet - Mon Jun 8 6:30 pm

Saline District Library

Join us monthly for a knitting and crochet group! All skill levels are welcome. If you have learned the basics and want tips, or are experienced and looking for company while you create, this is the group for you. This is an informal and welcoming group and a chance to meet others interested in fiber arts.

No registration is required.

[more details]

Stroller Stories - Mon Jun 8 9:30 pm

Saline District Library

Let's go for a stroller walk on the library's trails! We'll enjoy stories and rhymes, and stop along the way for stories.

This program will take place outdoors, so bring a water bottle to stay hydrated and wear walking shoes. Our walk may include unpaved trails. Meet at the northwest entrance, closest to the Middle School. In case of inclement weather, this program will be canceled.

Registration for this storytime session will include the following dates: June 8, 15, 22;… [more details]

Book Babies Storytime - Tue Jun 9 10:00 am

Saline District Library

Sing, play, read, and enjoy action rhymes with your baby while meeting other caregivers with little ones. Each child needs an adult lap.

Registration for this storytime session will include the following dates: June 9, 16, 23; July 7, 14, 21, 28; August 4. (We will not meet on June 30).

Ages 0-24 months. Click here for all sessions.

[more details]

Time Travelers: We the People - Tue Jun 9 4:30 pm

Saline District Library

The years leading up to the Revolutionary War were dangerous and divisive. Would you survive? Explore history through hands-on activities and more with Time Travelers.

Ages 8-12. Click to register. [more details]

SDL Sleuth Squad: Lars Mittank, Kris Kremers & Lisanne Froon - Tue Jun 9 6:30 pm

Saline District Library

Cold cases, strange occurrences, and things that go bump in the night… Put your sleuthing skills to the test and join in the conversation on the monthly topic. Read, watch, or listen to anything on the case. An open discussion will follow a short presentation.

June 9: Lars Mittank and Kris Kremers & Lisanne Froon

Lars Mittank disappeared in Bulgaria in 2014. Kris Kremers and Lisanne Froon died while on a hike in Panama in 2014.

Click here to register. [more details]

American Red Cross Lifeguarding Recertification - Wed Jun 10 9:00 am

Saline Rec Center

The Lifeguarding course provides participants the knowledge and skills to prevent recognize and respond to aquatic emergencies in both shallow water (less than 7 feet) and deeper water (7 feet or more) and to provide professional-level care for breathing and cardiac emergencies injuries and sudden illnesses until EMS personnel take over. Participants who successfully complete this course receive an American Red Cross certificate for Lifeguarding (including deep water) with CPR/AED for… [more details]

Whimsical Wednesday Storytime - Wed Jun 10 10:00 am

Saline District Library

Fun with stories, rhymes, songs, and more, developing early literacy skills with our preschool-aged friends and their caregivers.

Registration for this storytime session will include the following dates: June 10, 17, 24; July 8, 15, 22, 29; August 5. (We will not meet on July 1.)

Ages 3-5 years. Registration is requested and includes all sessions.

Click here to register. [more details]

Wild Readers: Space Case - Wed Jun 10 4:30 pm

Saline District Library

A book discussion group for independent readers; discuss the books and participate in themed activities. This month's book will be Space Case by Stuart Gibbs.

Book titles for the individual sessions will be available four weeks in advance. Please visit the youth desk to pick up a copy to read before the book discussion.

Ages 8-12. Click here to register.

[more details]

The Midnight Ride: The Story of Paul Revere - Wed Jun 10 6:30 pm

Saline District Library

Paul Revere was a silversmith, military officer, and industrialist, but is famous for his "midnight ride" on April 18, 1775, when he rode from Boston to Lexington to warn John Hancock and Samuel Adams that British troops were coming to arrest them. Join us as we welcome presenter Mike Woloszyk, who gives participants a front-row seat to Paul Revere's historic midnight ride.

Ages 8-Adult. Click here to register. [more details]

Tot Spot Storytime - Thu Jun 11 10:00 am

Saline District Library

Toddlers and caregivers join in the storytime fun with Tot Time! Featuring stories, songs, movement, and more, this interactive storytime is designed for children ages 24-36 months. Build early literacy skills, practice being in a group setting, and enjoy storytime together.

Registration for this storytime session will include the following dates: June 11, 18, 25; July 9, 16, 23, 30; August 6. (We will not meet on July 2). Ages 2-3 years. Registration is requested and includes all… [more details]

Outdoor Explorers - Thu Jun 11 10:45 am

Saline District Library

Come explore the world outside of SDL! We will meet on the library's patio and spend each week exploring, reading about, and completing projects related to the natural world.

Siblings are welcome, but projects will be limited to registered participants aged 3-6 years. Please register all 3- to 6-year-olds for each week you plan to attend.

In the event of inclement weather, the event will be canceled.

Ages 3-6 with a caregiver. Click here to register.

[more details]

Gentle Yoga Flow - Thu Jun 11 12:00 pm

Saline District Library

Yoga is a time to reflect as we connect body, mind, and soul, working from the inside out.

This event will be held in the program room.

Registration for this series will be for all dates: June 11, 18, and 25.Click here to register.

[more details]

Read Together: The Hobbit - Thu Jun 11 2:00 pm

Saline District Library

Join us for Read Together, SDL’s parent-child summer book club! We will read The Hobbit together over the summer, with opportunities to meet, discuss, and create along the way.

You will receive a copy of The Hobbit at our first book club meeting in June, and we will start our reading journey together with some easy discussion and coloring pages. In July, we will discuss the first half of the book, and make our own fantasy maps of Middle Earth. At our final meeting in August,… [more details]

Grilling on the Hill - Thu Jun 11 5:30 pm

Saline American Legion Post 322

Grilling on the Hill is back! Join us for a delicious meal of burgers, Brats and Hotdogs! Fixin's on the side. Hope to see you there. [more details]

GriefShare Support Group Meeting - Thu Jun 11 6:30 pm

Christ Our King Lutheran Church

The death of loved ones is one of the most difficult challenges to walk through, but it is not impossible to navigate through these times with God’s help and direction. 𝙄𝙛 𝙮𝙤𝙪, 𝙤𝙧 𝙖 𝙛𝙧𝙞𝙚𝙣𝙙 𝙤𝙧 𝙖𝙘𝙦𝙪𝙖𝙞𝙣𝙩𝙖𝙣𝙘𝙚, 𝙖𝙧𝙚 𝙜𝙧𝙞𝙚𝙫𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙡𝙤𝙨𝙨 𝙤𝙛 𝙖 𝙡𝙤𝙫𝙚𝙙 𝙤𝙣𝙚, 𝙬𝙚 𝙚𝙣𝙘𝙤𝙪𝙧𝙖𝙜𝙚 𝙮𝙤𝙪 𝙩𝙤 𝙥𝙖𝙧𝙩𝙞𝙘𝙞𝙥𝙖𝙩𝙚 𝙞𝙣 𝙩𝙝𝙚𝙨𝙚 𝙨𝙚𝙨𝙨𝙞𝙤𝙣𝙨. Our Grief Share leaders have experience, both personally and as facilitators. Please contact Pastor Don at 734.355.0662 for more information. [more details]

Feisty Women Book Club: Remarkable Creatures - Thu Jun 11 7:00 pm

Saline District Library

"Well-behaved women seldom make history." - Laurel Thatcher Ulrich

Let's meet to discuss books written by or about feisty women. This month, we are reading Remarkable Creatures by Tracy Chevalier.

Click here to register.

[more details]

Coffee with the Mayor - Fri Jun 12 9:00 am

109 Cultural Exchange

Mayor Brian Marl will be hosting an upcoming Coffee Hour on Friday, June 12 with leadership from the Saline District Library. “Engagement and transparency are key priorities for my office and the City of Saline more broadly,” said Mayor Marl. “We recently hosted a successful coffee hour in April and I am looking forward to this next one. I’ll discuss my upcoming State-of-the-City Address along with infrastructure projects and other critical municipal initiatives which are already underway.”… [more details]

Family Fun Storytime - Fri Jun 12 10:30 am

Saline District Library

Drop-in fun with stories, rhymes, songs, and more, developing early literacy skills with friends and their caregivers.

This storytime will take place outside in our shaded pavilion. In case of inclement weather, we will move inside to the Youth Program Room.

The summer storytime session includes the following dates: June 12, 19, 26; July 10, 17, 24, 31; August 7. We will not meet on July 3.

Ages 0-7.

[more details]

You're in the loop! For more things to do, or to post your own event, visit our Community Calendar.

More News from Saline