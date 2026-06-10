Thunderstorm Warning: Storm expected in Saline by 9:20 p.m.

The National Weather Service in Detroit/Pontiac has issued a severe thunderstorm warning in Washtenaw County until 10 p.m.

At 8:42 p.m., severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Leslie to near Fayette, moving east at 45 mph.

Expect wind gusts of near 60 mph and damage to roofs, siding and trees.

The strom is expected in Onstead around 8:50 p.m., Chelsea and Manchester near 9:05 p.m., Dexter at 9:15 p.m. and Saline around 9:20 p.m. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.

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