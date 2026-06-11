Gravel Hauler MVA Reported in Saline
Residents are reporting more gravel haulers, likely on the way to the data center prospect, driving up, down and around Michigan Avenue. Thursday morning, a motor vehicle crash was reported.
Efforts to teach Police Chief Marlene Radzik were not successful.
At 7:10 a.m., the dispatch sent the Saline Area Fire Department just outsite its doors to Michigan Avenue and Harris Street for a gravel hauler vs. a sedan. Fire Chief Jason Sperle said the ambulance was canceled with a minor injury at the scene and that the fire department provided some traffic control.
In the Saline Posts Facebook group a woman said she counted 11 gravel trucks in about 20 minutes. Another woman yesterday noted a gravel hauler traveling along Harris Street.
More News from Saline
- Lifelong Saline Resident, Clinton "Skip" Carl Johnson, III, Lived Life with a Spirit of Adventure Clinton Carl Johnson III, better known to family and friends as "Skip," passed away on Saturday, June 6, 2026, at the age of 69.
- Severe Thunderstorm Expected Near Saline at 12:30 p.m. The National Weather Service in Detroit/Pontiac has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Washtenaw County in Southeast Michigan.
Replies
Typical that our police chief is unresponsive.
Yet more incompetent officials appointed by our self serving mayor and his kangaroo court of city council! This city is going to **** in a hand basket!