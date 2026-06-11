Gravel Hauler MVA Reported in Saline

Residents are reporting more gravel haulers, likely on the way to the data center prospect, driving up, down and around Michigan Avenue. Thursday morning, a motor vehicle crash was reported.

Efforts to teach Police Chief Marlene Radzik were not successful.

At 7:10 a.m., the dispatch sent the Saline Area Fire Department just outsite its doors to Michigan Avenue and Harris Street for a gravel hauler vs. a sedan. Fire Chief Jason Sperle said the ambulance was canceled with a minor injury at the scene and that the fire department provided some traffic control.

In the Saline Posts Facebook group a woman said she counted 11 gravel trucks in about 20 minutes. Another woman yesterday noted a gravel hauler traveling along Harris Street.

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