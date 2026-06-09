Budget, HVAC Equipment for Pool, Swim Program Agreement on School Board Agenda

The Saline Area Schools Board of Education meets at 6:30 p.m. in the Liberty School Board Room.

The biggest issue on the agenda is the budget. Information about the budget is not available in the online agenda packet.

Here are some of the other items on the agenda:

The new student representatives to the board will be introduced.

The board is being asked to approve the food service management contract with Chartwells for 26-27. The management fee per meal (breakfast and lunch) is 3.68 cents, up from 3.58 cents. The administrative fee is going from $9,216 to $9.493.13.

The board will be asked to renew its Michigan Association of School Boards for $8654.

The board will be asked to pass a membership resolution for the Michigan High School Athletic Association. Saline High School and Saline Middle School would continue their membership. The cost was not stipulated in the agenda.

The board is being asked to support the Southeastern Conference's cooperative agreement to allow Tecumseh's swim and dive athletes to join Saline's programs next season. The Tecumseh Community Pool, which housed the Tecumseh High School teams, is being demolished because it's beyond repair.

The HR report in the agenda includes hiring Tracy Richard as office assistant at Woodland Meadows; Abigail Stull, K-3 academic dean; Christina VanAssche, speech and language at Liberty; and Emily Koch, finance office specialist. Bus driver Dennis McIntosh and Laura Lumbomski are resigning. Camille Contrad, middle school special ed teacher, and Ashley Nicholson, middle school behavior technician, are resigning.

There will be an update on the Foundation for Saline Area Schools by outgoing Executive Director Stacey Rumpska and incoming Executive Director Angela Bruski.

Ashley Mantha, Director of Athletics, and Jeff Pike, Assistant Athletic Director, will provide an update on the Athletic Department.

Kara Davis, Executive Director of Teaching and Learning, recommends a new middle school elective course (Beats, Bytes and Books) in grades 7-8. Davis is also recommending the adoption of Amplifly Science as the grade 6 curriculum.

Rex Clary, Executive Director of Operations, is recommending Trane US Inc. to provide HVAC Mechanical Equipment for the Saline High School Pool renovation in the

amount of $696,197.40.

amount of $696,197.40. Clary is recommending the purchase and installation of a new cargo box and liftgate for a 2027 Ford E-450 Cutaway chassis in the amount of $24,456.

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