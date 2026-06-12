Severe Thunderstorm Expected Near Saline at 12:30 p.m.

The National Weather Service in Detroit/Pontiac has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Washtenaw County in Southeast Michigan. At 12:10 a.m., severe thunderstorms were spotted along a line from near Brooklyn to near Clayon to near Archbold, moving east at 55 mph. The storm featured 60 mph gusts and penny-sized hail. The storm could damage roofs, siding and trees.

The storm is expected to be near Manchester at 12:15 a.m., Saline and Ann Arbor at 12:30 a.m. and Milan and Ypsilanti near 12:35 a.m.

Residents are urged to remain alert for a possible tornado. If you spot a tornado, go at once into the basement or a small central room in a sturdy structure. There is a tornado watch issued until 2 a.m.

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