Lifelong Saline Resident, Clinton "Skip" Carl Johnson, III, Lived Life with a Spirit of Adventure

Clinton Carl Johnson III, better known to family and friends as "Skip," passed away on Saturday, June 6, 2026, at the age of 69.

Born on April 6, 1957, in Ann Arbor, Michigan, Skip was a lifelong resident of Saline, where he built lasting friendships and created countless memories with family and loved ones.

Skip was a dedicated man who took pride in providing for his family. He spent 25 years working as a machinist at R&B. Later in life, he became a truck driver, a profession that allowed him to enjoy the open road and see even more of the country he loved.

Skip lived life with a spirit of adventure and a genuine appreciation for the journey. He loved to travel and spent years exploring the country, making countless trips and seeing places from coast to coast. Whether visiting a familiar destination or discovering somewhere new, he was always ready to hit the road. The kids would often joke that he was the “Human Google Maps.” Somehow, he always knew the fastest route, the best detour, and probably a shortcut no one else had ever heard of.

A lifelong fan of classic rock, music was a constant companion through his life. He was also an avid coin collector who valued the history and stories behind each piece. On Sundays, Skip could often be found watching NASCAR, faithfully following the races and enjoying one of his favorite pastimes.

Above all else, Skip loved his family. He was a proud father and grandfather whose greatest joy came from spending time with those he loved. He especially cherished his grandchildren, Aiden, Zella, Jolei, and Carl- and took immense pride in watching them grow, share stories, laughter, and special memories together.

Those who knew Skip will remember his adventurous spirit, his joy for living life to the fullest, and his larger than life personality. More than anything, he will be remembered for the love he had for his family and the many memories he created throughout his life.

He is survived by his sons: Clinton Carl Johnson, IV. (Amy), Jay Johnson (Allyse), and Scott Johnson (Nicole) his beloved grandchildren: Aiden, Zella, Jolie, and Carl; his brothers: David Johnson (Laura) and Richard Johnson; nieces: Melissa, Amanda, Natalie, Natasha, and many other relatives and friends who will cherish his memory.

He is proceeded in death by his Mother and Father, Louise Wackenhut-Johnson and Clinton Carl Johnson, II.

Though he is no longer with us, the memories he created, the stories he shared, and the love he gave will remain in the hearts of all who knew him. He will be deeply missed and forever remembered.

Friends may join the family for visitation at the Robison-Bahnmiller Funeral Home on Monday, June 15th, from 3:00 to 7:00 P.M. Visitation will continue Tuesday, June 16th beginning at 10:00 A.M. until the time of the Funeral Service at 11:00 A.M. The Rev. Thomas Schroeder to officiate. Burial and Graveside Services will take place in the Oak Grove Cemetery West, Chelsea at 1:00 P.M. A luncheon will follow at the Milan American Legion, 44 Wabash Street, Milan with guest welcome to arrive at 12:30 P.M.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to the American Heart Association, P.O. Box 840692, Dallas, TX 75284-0692 or the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 7023 Merrifield, VA 22116-7023. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.

Arrangements entrusted to Robison-Bahnmiller Funeral Home, Saline. To leave a memory you have of Skip or for directions, please visit www.rbfhsaline.com

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