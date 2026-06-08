Saline 7th at MHSAA Golf Finals

The SEC Red champion Hornets took 7th at the MHSAA LP Division 1 Boys Golf Finals at Katke Golf Course over the weekend at Ferris State University.

Saline shot 305 on day one and 305 on day two for a score of 610.

Detroit Catholic Central won with a score of 590.

Senior Haidren Stewart had a great weekend, shooting 75 both days for a team-best 150 over the tournament. Sophomore Eddie Robbins was fantastic on Friday, shooting a team-best 74. Freshman Graham Bogdasarian shot a 77. Junior Jack McFarlane shot a 79. Leo Sotiropolous shot an 83.

On Saturday, McFarlane tied Stewart with a score of 75 to lead Saline. Harper Hummel replaced Sotiropoulos, and Hummel shot 76. Bogdasarian shot 79, and Robbins shot 80.

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