PRESS RELEASE: Test Your Home for Radon

January is National Radon Action Month, and the Washtenaw County Health Department is encouraging residents to test their homes for this harmful gas. Radon test kits are just $5 through the end of January at the Washtenaw County Health Department’s Environmental Health Division.

Due to the geology in this area, it is common to see high levels of radon in Washtenaw County homes. Radon is a tasteless, colorless, and odorless radioactive gas found in nearly all types of soil and rock. It can enter homes through cracks in the foundation, crawl spaces, hollow-block walls, floor/wall joints, and openings around floor drains and sump pumps. When radon becomes trapped inside homes and other buildings, it can build up to unsafe levels.

Exposure to radon is the number one cause of lung cancer for non-smokers in the United States. While exposure to high levels of radon over time can be dangerous, short-term exposure to radon gas is not an immediate threat like carbon monoxide poisoning.

“Every home in Washtenaw County should be tested for radon, and homes with high levels should be fixed,” says Kristen Schweighoefer, MPH, RS, environmental health director. “You can’t see, smell, or taste radon, and it doesn’t cause warning signs like headaches or nausea. The only way to know if your home has high levels is to test.”

Winter is the best time to test because homes are closed tight, and people are spending more time indoors. Testing during this time gives us the best indication of risk.

Pick up a radon test kit at one of the following locations. Check with the location for any test kit cost or credit card fee. Note that many municipal offices will be closed Monday, January 19th for the Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday.

Salem Township Hall - Open from 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. Located at 9600 Six Mile Rd, Salem, MI 48175.

Sharon Township Hall - Open from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on Thursdays. Located at 18010 Pleasant Lake Road, Manchester, MI 48158.

Superior Township Hall - Open from 8:00 am to 4:00 pm, Monday through Friday. Located at 3040 N Prospect Road, Superior Township, MI 48198.

Ypsilanti City Clerk's Office - Open from 8:00 am. to 4:00 p.m., Monday through Friday. Located in Ypsilanti City Hall at 1 S Huron Street, Ypsilanti, MI 48197.

Ypsilanti Township Treasurer’s Office - Open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday (closed for lunch from noon to 1:00 p.m. daily). Located in the Tilden R. Stumbo Civic Center at 7200 S Huron River Drive, Ypsilanti, MI 48197.

Washtenaw County Environmental Health Division - Open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday (closed for lunch from noon to 1:00 p.m. daily). Located in the Western County Service Center at 705 N Zeeb Road, Ann Arbor, MI 48103. Test kits are $5 during the month of January and are available for $15 after January.

Test kits are also available at local hardware stores and home improvement centers.

Homes should be tested for radon every 2 - 5 years since new cracks can form in the foundation and radon levels can change. In addition, if a home has a radon mitigation system, testing every two years is recommended to ensure the system is functioning properly.

Although no level of radon is considered safe, the EPA recommends taking action to fix a home when radon levels are above 4.0 pCi/L. If a home does have elevated levels of radon, a qualified professional can install a system to lower the indoor radon levels. Depending on the home and contractor, a typical radon mitigation system costs from $1,000 to $2,000.

For more information, visit washtenaw.org/radon.

