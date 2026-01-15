Penelope Drennning Makes the Dean's List at St. Mary's College

NOTRE DAME, Indiana (January 15, 2026) - The following students have been named to the Saint Mary's College Dean's List for the Fall 2025 semester. To earn this academic honor at Saint Mary's, a student must achieve a grade point average (GPA) of at least 3.6 on a 4.0 scale, have a minimum of 12 graded credit hours, no incompletes, and no grades lower than a C.

Penelope Drenning, of Saline, made the Dean's List.

