Penelope Drennning Makes the Dean's List at St. Mary's College
NOTRE DAME, Indiana (January 15, 2026) - The following students have been named to the Saint Mary's College Dean's List for the Fall 2025 semester. To earn this academic honor at Saint Mary's, a student must achieve a grade point average (GPA) of at least 3.6 on a 4.0 scale, have a minimum of 12 graded credit hours, no incompletes, and no grades lower than a C.
Penelope Drenning, of Saline, made the Dean's List.
Saint Mary's College, located in Notre Dame, IN, is recognized as both a visionary forerunner and an enduring innovator in the education of women. As a private college, Saint Mary's is committed to the social and economic empowerment of all women, a culture of human dignity and solidarity, and a focus on problem solving and research. With more than 60 undergraduate academic programs, as well as accelerated advanced degrees options, we offer a strong liberal arts foundation in an atmosphere that encourages open discussion and close collaboration with professors and classmates. Founded in 1844, Saint Mary's provides a powerful advantage and is committed to advancing women at all stages of life. For more information, visit SaintMarys.edu.
More News from Saline
- Caroline Clark Makes the Dean's List at The University of Wisconsin-Madison Caroline Clark, College of Letters and Science, of Saline, made the Dean's List.
- Catherine Kent Earns Fall Semester Dean's List Recognition at Ohio Wesleyan University Catherine Kent of Saline, MI, has been named to the 2025 fall semester Dean's List at Ohio Wesleyan University.