Catherine Kent Earns Fall Semester Dean's List Recognition at Ohio Wesleyan University

DELAWARE, OH -- Catherine Kent of Saline, MI, has been named to the 2025 fall semester Dean's List at Ohio Wesleyan University.

To earn Dean's List recognition, Ohio Wesleyan students must achieve a grade point average of 3.5 or better on a 4.0 scale in all applicable classes.

