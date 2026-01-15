Caroline Clark Makes the Dean's List at The University of Wisconsin-Madison

The University of Wisconsin-Madison has recognized students named to the Dean's List for the fall semester of the 2025-2026 academic year. Students who achieve at a high level academically are recognized by the dean at the close of each semester. To be eligible for the Dean's List, students must complete a minimum of 12 graded degree credits in that semester. Each university school or college sets its own GPA requirements for students to be eligible to receive the distinction.

Caroline Clark, College of Letters and Science, of Saline, made the Dean's List.

