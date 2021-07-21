Mayor Brian Marl Hosts Coffee Hour July 26 at Saline Area Senior Center

Mayor Brian Marl announced an upcoming coffee hour for Monday, July 26.

“It has been several months since my most recent coffee hour” said Mayor Marl, “I’m looking forward to this event – we’ll be discussing a number of important issues, including: water quality, ongoing work at our wastewater treatment facility, economic recovery and the City’s new healthcare improvement taskforce.”

Mayor Marl added, “This promises to be a good event – I hope residents and other interested parties will plan to attend. Further, I’m delighted that our new Fire Chief Jason Sperle, new DPW Director Larry Sirls and City Manager Colleen O’Toole will be joining me on Monday to share remarks and perspective on local issues.”

The Mayor’s August Coffee Hour will be held:

Monday, July 26, 2021

8-9:30 am

Saline Area Senior Center

7190 North Maple Rd

Light refreshments will be served. This coffee hour will be video recorded and subsequently shared on the City’s website and social media accounts.

To share a question or concern with the Mayor, Saline residents can email him at briandmarl@gmail.com, call him at 734-272-3654, or connect with him on Facebook and Instagram.