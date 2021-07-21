Stephen Newton, Navy Veteran and Father of 3, Was an Electrical Engineer with Numerous Published Patents

Stephen J. Newton, of Ann Arbor, passed away in his home, surrounded by family, on Monday, July 19, 2021, after a three month battle with pancreatic cancer at the age of 68 years.

Steve joined the U.S. Navy in 1971 and served six years aboard the U.S.S. Enterprise. He was a graduate of the University of Michigan with a Masters in Electrical Engineering and had a distinguished career in the automotive industry with numerous published patents.

Steve enjoyed the outdoors and shared his love of kayaking with his oldest grandson, Aiden. He was an experienced woodworker, guitar player, and relished spending time with his family, which often meant enjoying a beer on the patio.

He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Candy, children Kristin (Ken) McEwen, Rob (Joni) Newton, and Michael (Megan) Newton, along with five grandchildren, Aiden, Luke, Molly, William, and Rosemary. Steve is also survived by his mother Jacqueline, step-father Robert, and brother David. He is preceded in death by his father, James Ivan Newton.

A Memorial Mass will be held on Monday, July 26, 2021 at 10:30 A.M. at St. Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church, 910 Austin Dr, Saline, MI 48176.

Visitation will be held at the church from 9:30 A.M. until the time of Mass at 10:30 A.M. Immediately following, there will be a columbarium service with military honors and then a luncheon. Memorial donations in his name may be made to Arbor Hospice or a charity of your choosing and envelopes will be available at the church. To leave a memory you have of Steve, to sign his guestbook, or for more information or directions, please visit www.rbfhsaline.com.