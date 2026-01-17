1-17-2026 1:53am
BASKETBALL: Saline Girls Defeated at Bedford
Bedford defeat Saline, 36-32, in varsity girls' basketball action at Bedford Friday.
Saline suffered its first SEC Red loss to fall to 4-1 and its second loss overall, falling to 8-2.
More information on Saturday.
More News from Saline
- Meet Saline: Rick Talks to Elle Cole at the Davenport House/Curtiss Mansion Rick Richter talks to Elle Cole about the Davenport House/Curtiss Mansion.
- BASKETBALL: Saline Pulls Away in the 4th to Defeat Bedford Saline defeated Bedford 56-42 in SEC Red action at Bedford Friday. Saline improved to 9-3 overall at 4-2 in the SEC Red.