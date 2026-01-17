Saline MI
1-17-2026 1:53am

BASKETBALL: Saline Girls Defeated at Bedford

Bedford defeat Saline, 36-32, in varsity girls' basketball action at Bedford Friday. 

Saline suffered its first SEC Red loss to fall to 4-1 and its second loss overall, falling to 8-2.

More information on Saturday.

