PRESS RELEASE: County Commissioner Beeman to Discuss Washtenaw County Rescue Plan July 27 at Saline City Hall

(Press release submitted by the Washtenaw County Board of Commissioners)

The City of Saline will be hosting Washtenaw County Commissioner Shannon Beeman for an in-person and live-streamed town hall on Tuesday, July 27. This event is part of a greater effort of the Washtenaw County Board of Commissioners to meet with residents and discuss the Washtenaw County Rescue Plan.

Earlier this month, the Board of Commissioners released a list of potential projects that could be included in the Washtenaw County Rescue Plan. This plan leverages $71 million the county is set to receive through the American Rescue Plan’s Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery program, along with other funding. The total will be approximately $100 million of investment in our community. The potential project list for these investments can be found here.

“These dollars must be used in a way that creates lasting impact within the community,” says Shannon Beeman, Washtenaw County Commissioner. “From healthcare to broadband, District 3 faces many challenges that set us apart from the rest of the county and collecting feedback from the people who live here is vital to our success.”

The survey will be live throughout July for residents to submit feedback. Town halls and community meetings will continue to be held throughout the summer and fall as specific proposals are developed, voted on, and implemented. Some of the proposed ideas will require future community engagement, meaning that this initial round of outreach will lay the groundwork for additional conversations as the Washtenaw Rescue Plan is implemented over the next 3 to 4 years.

“The City of Saline looks forward to partnering with Commissioner Beeman on the Washtenaw County Rescue Plan,” says Mayor Brian Marl. “We welcome the opportunity to discuss this timely initiative, and we’ll offer our full support – knowing that strategic investments will enhance the quality of life for Washtenaw County residents.”

The event will be held at City Hall in Saline on July 27 starting at 6:00 p.m. All area residents are encouraged to attend or submit input to Commissioner Beeman prior to the event, beemans@washtenaw.org. For further details on the Washtenaw County Rescue Plan, visit: https://www.washtenaw.org/3427/Washtenaw-Rescue-Plan