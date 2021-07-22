Things to Do Around Saline Michigan This Weekend! Concerts, a Police Department Open House, A Tent Sale, Garage Sales and More!

Oh, calendar, please slow down. Summer just got here and it's flying by so quickly. Take some time to enjoy it right here in Saline.

Each week, we take a look at the weekend events posted on our community calendar. (Registration and posting is free!). Here's a look at this week's event.

Resale Boutique Tent Sale

What: Resale Boutique is hosting a tent sale and everything under the tent is $5. CLothing, shoes, bags, jewelry and more.

When: 11 a.m.-7 p.m., Thursday; and 10 a.m. - 6 p.m., Friday and Saturday.

Where: 206 W. Michigan Ave. Parking on Lewis Street, north of Michigan Avenue.

Cost: Free.





Virtual Cooking Class

What: Chef Val teaches a virtual class on prepping an easy and delicious picnic.

When: 7 p.m., Thursday

Where: Online - offered by the Saline District Library.

Cost: Free. Register here.

Salty Sounds of Summer Concert

What: Saline Main Street's weekly downtown concert features CEYX - a well-known, long-time party band.

When: 7 p.m., Thursday

Where: South Ann Arbor Street.

Cost: Free.

MMI Open Interviews

What: Know someone looking for work? MMI is offering a $3,000 bonus for entry-level press operators.

When: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday

Where: 1715 Woodland Drive, Saline

Cost: Free. careers@mmi-es.com to RSVP

Burwyck Park Garage Sale

What: Burwyck Park Condominium Association is having a multi-family garage sale

When: 9 a.m. -4 p.m., Saturday and Sunday.

Where: 144 Burwyck Park Drive (Off Bemis, between Industrial and Maple)

Cost: Free

Moving/Estate/Collectibles Sale

What: Four sales in one! Moving Sale: some furniture, clothing, tools, crafts, house plants, toys & games and other household items, including a Raleigh Tandem bike! Estate & collectibles from Family members who had "stuff": patriotic books, figurines, patches, lapel pins, steins, owls, costume jewelry, vintage items,

When: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Friday and Saturday

Where: 107 East McKay St

Cost: Free

An Evening With Luke Winslow-King

What: Luke Winslow-King has been a huge supporter of Acoustic Routes even as his career has taken off on the strength of six impeccably crafted studio albums and a busy global touring schedule. . Adept at mixing country, blues, R&B, rock ‘n’ roll, and folk influences intuitively and masterfully, Luke shapes a mood from many sources and shepherds it to a unifying place of acceptance and hope. Here are some videos to whet your appetites!

When: 8 p.m., Friday

Where: Stony Lake Brewing Co. 447 E Michigan Ave.

Cost: $20 cover (100 percent to the artist)

Pride in the Park

What: Saline Supports Our Community, Mom Hugs and the City of Saline DEI task force present Pride in the Park. People are invited to bring their picnic lunch and enjoy games, prize drawings and entertainment by Paul Kobranis.

When: 1 -3 p.m., Sunday

Where: Teff Park Pavilion 1866 Woodland Drive East

Cost: Free

Saline Police Department Community Session

What: Please join the Saline Police Department Strategic Planning Committee for an open house and final community input session as the department develops its first Strategic Plan. Tour the police station. Sit behind the wheel of and SPD cruiser. Secret Service agents will provide child ID and fingerprinting kits. Michigan State Police will be there with the bomb squad vehicle and K-9 unit. Washtenaw County Sheriff's armored command vehicle will be there. Pop-corn, pizza and more will be served. Meet your local police!

When: 2-4 p.m., Sunday

Where: Saline Police Department, 100 N Harris St.

Cost: Free.