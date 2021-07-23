Saline Police Reports: Man Caught Stealing Cognac, Moped Driver Arrested for Drunk Driving

A man attempted to walk out of Busch's Fresh Food Market with three $40 bottles of Hennessy Cognac on July 19.

Around 11:45 a.m., an employee at the store noticed a man walking through the alcohol aisle with his child. The employee noticed the man place bottles in his reusable shopping bag. But a short time later, the man transferred the bottles into a diaper bag he was also carrying.

The man attempted to leave the store without paying for the cognac and was confronted by employees. He reached into the diaper bag and gave the cognac back to the employees, who asked him to remain in the store until police arrived. Instead, the man got into a purple Toyota minivan and left.

Drunk Driver Falls off Moped, Arrested

Saline Police were dispatched to the mobile home community on the 400 block of Maple Road after a Saline man fell off his moped around 5:20 p.m., July 17.

When police arrived, they found the man sitting on his moped while being held up by another person. Officers conducted a field sobriety test and a breathalyzer test. The man was arrested for operating while impaired.

Man Arrested for Drunk Driver By the Same Officer, One Week Apart

A Saline Police officer arrested the same man for drunk driving for the second time in a week. Around 2 a.m., July 16, an officer on patrol spotted a silver Toyota Camry drifting across a lane. The officer turned on his emergency lights and the driver stopped 25 seconds later near Arlington Drive and Macon Road. After field sobriety tests and a breath test, police arrested the man, whose vehicle was impounded. The man was released when sober.