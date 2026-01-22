What to do in Saline this weekend: Blood Drive, FFA Farm Toy Show, Farmers Market, Free Chocolate and More

It's going to be cold, but that doesn't mean you can't have fun!

10 things to do this weekend: Friday, Jan 23 - Sunday, Jan 25

Red Cross Blood Drive - Fri Jan 23 8:00 am

Saline Steam Center

Come donate blood and save lives!https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/drive-results?zipSponsor=saline… [more details]

Family Fun Storytime - Fri Jan 23 10:30 am

Saline District Library

Fun with stories, rhymes, songs, and more, developing early literacy skills with our friends and their caregivers.

Ages 0-7. No registration required.

[more details]

Saline FFA Farm Toy Show - Sat Jan 24 9:00 am

Liberty School

Toy Show from 9am-2pm. $5.00 for adults and $3.00 for kids ages 6-12. Kids ages 0-5 are free. Washtenaw Agricultural Boosters Pancake Breakfast from 8am-11am. Pedal Pull at 11am. [more details]

Saline Indoor Farmers Market - Sat Jan 24 9:00 am

Saline Farmers Market

The Liberty School will be hosting the Saline FFA Toy Sale this week! So many cool toys to choose from and a pancake breakfast that supports a great local organization!🐮 The treasure hunt animal is the cow! 🐮

Join us every Saturday, from 9am-1pm at the Saline Liberty School, 7265 N Ann Arbor St, for the freshest plants, produce, cut flowers, meat, fish, eggs, cheese, baked goods, honey, jams and high-quality crafts that the area has to offer! [more details]

Cocoa & Games - Sat Jan 24 2:00 pm

Knox Presbyterian Church

YOU’RE INVITED! In just a couple weeks, we’re bringing back a fan-favorite winter event at Knox – Cocoa & Games!

We’ll be gathering once a month on Saturday afternoons this winter from 2-5 p.m. Bring your kids, your coworkers, your neighbors – this event is for all ages and there will be games for everyone!

Join us on January 24, February 28, and March 28 from 2-5 p.m [more details]

Puzzle Swap Pick-Up - Sat Jan 24 2:00 pm

Saline District Library

Did you bring in a puzzle this month and get a ticket for a new one? It's time to pick out your new puzzle!

The first hour of swap will be for ticket holders ONLY; second hour everyone is welcome to take a puzzle.

Unclaimed puzzles will be donated to the Friends of the Library bookshop.

[more details]

Puzzle Swap Drop-Off Ends - Sat Jan 24 3:00 pm

Saline District Library

The last day to donate a puzzle and get a ticket for a new one!

Bring your gently used puzzles (with no missing pieces!) to the Reference Desk anytime between January 2-23, and you'll receive a ticket good for a puzzle of a similar size (or smaller).

Then come back for the Puzzle Swap Pick-Up on Saturday, January 24, from 2-4 pm to turn in your ticket for a new puzzle! The first hour of… [more details]

Stormy Chromer Live at The Blind Pig - Sat Jan 24 7:00 pm

The Blind Pig

The Stormy Chromer will play two full sets of chromerific tunage that you're not going to want to miss.Tickets are $20. [more details]

Customer Appreciation Party - Sun Jan 25 11:30 am

MilkShake Factory

You made us an Ann Arbor Favorite! Join the Sweet Celebration.Get FREE chocolate with every purchase* as a thank-you for voting and supporting our shop.Ann ArborBest Frozen Treat (Ann Arbor Family Favorites)Runner-Up Best Indoor Birthday Bash (Ann Arbor Family Favorites)Best Dessert (Current Magazine Best of Washtenaw)Nextdoor Neighborhood Fave*choose from a cake pop, chocolate bark, dipped strawberry, or s’mores pop [more details]

Valentine’s Day Cards Making for Residents of Brecon Village - Sun Jan 25 2:00 pm

Salt Valley Arts Studio Space

Help us make Valentine’s Day cards for our senior friends at Brecon Village. Handmade cards are a small but meaningful way to share kindness and connection.Salt Valley Arts provides all supplies, including stickers, markers, paint, collage materials, card stock, and envelopes. The techniques are up to you—draw, paint, write, or create in your own way.Our goal is to create 100 cards. This is one of several community service projects Salt Valley Arts offers throughout the year.Doors Open from 1… [more details]

