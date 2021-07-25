When Will Saline's Steven Bastien Compete in the Tokyo Olympics?

When will Saline High School graduate and Michigan Alum Steven Bastien compete in the Tokyo Olympic Games decathlon?

Bastien, one of 24 athletes and three Americans competing in the decathlon. Traditionally, the winner of the event is given the title of "World's Greatest Athlete."

The men's decathlon takes over two days.

On Aug. 4, at 8 p.m., Saline-time, the event begins with the 100-meter dash, long jump and shot put. The event continues the Aug. 5, at 6:30 a.m., Saline time, with the high jump and 400-meter dash. Later that day, at 8 p.m., the decathlon continues with the 110-meter hurdles, the discus and pole vault. Then, at 6:30 a.m., Aug. 6, the decathlon concludes with the javelin throw and 1500-meter race.

The Olympics Games are broadcast on NBC, USA Network, CNBC, NBCSN, Olympic Channel and Golf Channel. NB CSports Digital will stream all 41 sports and 339 medal events and ceremonies on NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app.