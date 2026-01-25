Your Saline weather forecast for Monday, Jan 26 - Friday, Jan 30

This week is a great week to turn your shed into an icebox.

Weather outlook for Tuesday, Jan 27 - Saturday, Jan 31

Monday

Overcast for the morning, partly cloudy for the afternoon and evening, light freezing rain overnight.

High: 19° Low: 1° with a 22% chance of snow.

Tuesday

Overcast , with a high of 18 and low of 5 degrees. Overcast for the morning, partly cloudy during the afternoon and evening, overcast overnight.

High: 18° Low: 5° with a 0% chance of rain.

Wednesday

Overcast , with a high of 17 and low of 2 degrees. Partly Cloudy during the morning, overcast during the afternoon, clear overnight.

High: 17° Low: 2° with a 0% chance of rain.

Thursday

Freezing fog, with a high of 15 and low of -7 degrees. Freezing fog for the morning, light snow in the afternoon, overcast in the evening, freezing fog overnight.

High: 15° Low: -7° with a 25% chance of snow.

Friday

Freezing fog, with a high of 14 and low of -7 degrees. Sunny for the morning, light freezing rain during the afternoon, freezing fog for the evening,

High: 14° Low: -7° with a 27% chance of snow.

There you have it! For more details, check out our weekly weather forecast.

