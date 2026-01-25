What to do in Saline - Owl Prowl, Late Lunch at Dan's, Chamber Annual Meeting, Photography Lessons and More

Here's what's on our community calendar this week.

...

16 events this week on our calendar: Monday, Jan 26 - Monday, Feb 1

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay up to date on local events and things to do.

FEATURED EVENTS

Owl Prowl at Saline Preserve 7PM - Sat Jan 31 7:00 pm

Leslee Niethammer Saline River Preserve

All are invited to join us to look for and learn about owls. We will listen for their calls and watch for them to fly over. To keep warm, we will have a campfire going and hot chocolate to drink. Please wear clothing appropriate for the weather. You may wish to bring a camp chair, blanket, flashlight, and binoculars. All ages welcome!

Come on down to the meadow when you arrive. Josh and Amy will lead us, starting at 7 PM.

[more details]

Other Events

Teen Take-n-Make: Lavender Sachet - Mon Jan 26 9:00 am

Saline District Library

Every Monday we will have DIY packs for our teen crafters!

This week, you'll get everything you need to make a Lavender Sachet.

Click here to register.

[more details]

Late Lunch Tuesday @ Dan's - Tue Jan 27 1:00 pm

Dan's Downtown Tavern

Start the year off right!

Treat yourself to lunch and meet fellow local businesses at our first Late Lunch Tuesday of the year!

Join us on Tuesday, January 27, from 1–2 PM at Dan’s Downtown Tavern.

Enjoy delicious hamburger options, lighter salads for the health‑conscious, or anything in between! Please let us know you’ll be joining so we can give Dan an accurate seat count.

This is a fun, casual way to connect with local professionals, discover what’s happening in our business community, and… [more details]

Basics to Creative Photography Class - Tue Jan 27 6:00 pm

Liberty School

Come learn the basics of Creative photography. In this class we will discuss composition, lighting and techniques to make images more aesthetically pleasing. Finishing up with in class activity and critiques in order to make sure all your needs are addressed.Class runs on Tuesday, January 27 from 6-7:30 pm. Class fee: $40. Registration is required on the Saline Community Education website: Basics to Creative Photography Registration Link [more details]

Saline Area Chamber of Commerce Annual Meeting - Tue Jan 27 6:00 pm

Kensington Hotel

Join SACC at The Kensington Hotel for an evening of celebration and connection!

We’ll toast to our 2025 achievements and share an exciting preview of what’s ahead in 2026. Enjoy delicious appetizers, a silent auction, prizes, and a cash bar as part of the festivities.Complimentary for Partner-Level Members and Above

$35 for Basic-Level Members

$50 for Non-Membershttps://salinemi.chambermaster.com/eventregistration/register/6963 [more details]

Pajama Storytime - Tue Jan 27 6:30 pm

Saline District Library

Wear your coziest pajamas and bring your stuffie to enjoy a special evening storytime. Read stories, sing songs, and rhymes before settling down for the night. Ages 2-5. Click here to register.

[more details]

Open Art for Teens - Wed Jan 28 3:00 pm

Saline District Library

Teens are welcome to come create, color, and craft at the library from 3-4 PM on Wednesdays!

No registration required.

[more details]

Family Movie Night: Paddington (PG) - Thu Jan 29 6:15 pm

Saline District Library

Bring a blanket, a favorite stuffed animal, and a peanut-free snack to join us for an evening family movie. We will be watching Paddington (PG). Caregiver supervision is required. Ages 3-12. No registration required. [more details]

Murder in the Alley: A Saline Main Street Murder Mystery - Thu Jan 29 7:00 pm

The 109 Cultural Exchange

Murder in the Alley is an immersive murder-mystery experience presented by Saline Main Street in partnership with Mind the Gap Theatre. When a well-known downtown volunteer and building owner is murdered on the eve of a major community event, suspects are pulled into a tense town-hall meeting to uncover the truth.The audience becomes part of the investigation — observing, questioning, and deciding who’s hiding something… and who’s guilty.🔎 Live actors🔎 Audience participation🔎 A noir-inspired… [more details]

Family Fun Storytime - Fri Jan 30 10:30 am

Saline District Library

Fun with stories, rhymes, songs, and more, developing early literacy skills with our friends and their caregivers.

Ages 0-7. No registration required.

[more details]

LSO Winter Concert: Nielsen's Inextinguishable - Fri Jan 30 4:00 pm

Hill Auditorium

This free concert at Hill Auditorium will feature:

Lili Boulanger - D'un Matin de Printemps

Aaron Copland - The Tender Land Suite

Carl Nielsen - Symphony No. 4, Op. 29, "The Inextinguishable"

Conducted by Nicholas Bromilow, assisted by Michael Roest [more details]

Adopt a (Stuffed) Puppy - Sat Jan 31 10:00 am

Saline Parks and Recreation

Bring your imagination and love for animals to the Rec Center for this new event! Children will adopt their very own plush friend to take home and love. They will receive an adoption certificate, visit the vet checkup station, make a personalized collar, decorate a special carrier box to take them home in and more! This heartwarming program encourages creativity, kindness, and pretend play - plus every child leaves with a cuddly keepsake!10:00-11:15 am or 11:45 am-1:00 pmAges 3-8. $24 per child… [more details]

Free Throw Contest Sponsored by the Saline Knights of Columbus - Sat Jan 31 12:00 pm

Heritage School Gym

Free Throw Contest Sponsored by the Saline Knights of Columbus on January 31, 2026, Noon to 3 PM. Open to Boys and Girls aged 9 - 14 in Saline School District, with Prizes for Winners in each age group.To register, visit the link: https://givebutter.com/2026FreethrowContest [more details]

Hot Cocoa Day - Sat Jan 31 2:00 pm

Saline District Library

Drop in, craft yourself a coaster, and enjoy delicious Hot Cocoa with a variety of fixins'!

All Ages Welcome! [more details]

Searching and Looking for Owls - Sat Jan 31 7:00 pm

Leslee Niethammer Saline River Preserve

All are invited to join us to look for and learn about owls. People will listen for their calls and watch for them to fly over. To keep warm, the Friends of the Saline River will have a campfire going and hot chocolate to drink. Please wear clothing appropriate for the weather. People may wish to bring a camp chair, blanket, flashlight, and binoculars. All ages welcome!

Come on down to the meadow when you arrive.

Josh and Amy will lead the activity, starting at 7 p.m. Jan. 31.Park in the… [more details]

Wine, Women & Song XXIV: Songs in the Keys of Life - Sun Feb 1 4:00 pm

Kerrytown Concert House

Get ready for an extraordinary evening as the Women of Wine, Women & Song return to Kerrytown Concert House for the 24th installment of their adored cabaret series! This year’s show, Songs in the Keys of Life, will guide you through a musical journey that mirrors the diverse phases of life we all navigate. From bravely challenging the world to “bring it on,” to the quest for love in all the right (and sometimes wrong) places; from the lessons learned from mistakes and the triumphs of success to… [more details]

You're in the loop! For more things to do, or to post your own event, visit our Community Calendar.

More News from Saline