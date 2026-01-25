1-25-2026 11:06pm
Winter Weather Closes Schools and More in Saline Monday
Friday, Saline Area Schools were closed for extreme cold. Weather conditions have closed schools again on Monday. Sunday's snowstorm was cited as the reason for closing schools in an announcement shared Sunday.
In addition, Saline Area Social Service announced it will be closed on Monday.
