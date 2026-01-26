Health Wise: Embracing Mental Health in the New Year - A Healthier Way to Set Goals

Happy new year! Every new year brings the familiar pressure: new you, new goals, new resolutions. But for many people, this cycle quickly becomes overwhelming, discouraging, and even harmful to their mental health. What if this year, instead of forcing change, you let your mental health guide your growth?

Balancing Mental Health with Goal-Setting

Traditional New Year’s resolutions often focus on productivity, appearance, money, or achievement, without considering emotional capacity, stress levels, or mental well-being. This creates a disconnect between who we are and what we think we “should” be doing.

When goals ignore mental health, they tend to feel:

• Overwhelming

• Guilt-inducing

• Unsustainable

• And ultimately discouraging

The real problem is not a lack of motivation, it’s setting goals that don’t respect our mental and emotional needs.

What Happens If We Ignore Mental Health?

When mental health is ignored in goal-setting:

• Burnout increases

• Anxiety and depression often worsen

• Self-criticism grows louder

• Motivation drops

• And many people abandon their goals altogether

Instead of creating growth, resolutions become another source of pressure and shame. Mental health matters because you cannot build a healthy life on an exhausted mind.

Let Mental Health Lead the Process

Before setting goals, ask:

• What do I actually need this year?

• What would make my life feel more stable, calm, or supported?

Goals grounded in mental health often focus on:

• Better boundaries

• Rest and recovery

• Emotional regulation

• Connection

• Meaningful routine

These are the foundations that allow everything else to grow.

Set Compassionate, Flexible Goals

Healthy goals are:

• Realistic

• Adaptable

• Kind

They allow room for hard days, setbacks, and change, all without self-punishment. Progress is measured by consistency and care, not perfection. Here are some examples of healthy goal-setting:

Traditional goals: Get more done, never leave dishes in the sink, have a perfectly clean house

Mental-health-forward goal: Build one daily routine that protects my energy (e.g., a 10-minute morning reset or a firm end-of-work boundary).

Traditional goals: Lose 20 pounds, exercise 6 days a week

Mental-health-forward goal: Move my body in ways that feel supportive, not punishing, at least 2–3 times per week.

Traditional goals: Stop feeling anxious, stop feeling sad

Mental-health-forward goal: Practice one anxiety-or-mood-management skill (journaling, breathing, grounding, thought-challenging) when anxiety or negative thoughts shows up.

Practice Self-Love Within the Process

Self-love with goals looks like:

• Adjusting expectations when life feels heavy

• Celebrating small wins

• Speaking to yourself with patience instead of criticism

• Choosing growth over shame

Goals should support your well-being, not threaten it.

When Does Seeking Professional Help Become Important?

If you notice ongoing anxiety or low mood, burnout or emotional numbness, difficulty functioning day-to-day, feeling stuck despite trying on your own, or negative self-talk that feels constant or overwhelming, then outside support becomes not just helpful, but essential. There is strength, not failure, in asking for help. Options for supports can include coaching (e.g. ADHD coaching), meditation groups, therapy, medications (when appropriate), psychological testing (to clarify underlying concerns).

A New Way Forward in 2026

This year does not need to be about becoming someone else. It can be about supporting the person you already are. When mental health guides your goals, growth becomes gentler, steadier, and far more lasting. And sometimes, the bravest goal of all is simply choosing to take care of yourself.

More News from Saline