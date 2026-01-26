SEMCOG to Attend Saline City Council Meeting, Announcing $284,000 Grant for West Side Sidewalk

Officials from SEMCOG will attend the Feb. 9 Saline City Council meeting to present $284,313 to the city for a west end sidewalk.

SEMCOG, the SouthEast Michigan Council of Governments, will be joined at 6:30 p.m. by officials from the City of Saline, Washtenaw County, as well as state and federal elected leaders and staff.

The federal money comes from SEMCOG's Transportation Alternatives Program to "fill a critical gap addressing sidewalk deficiencies identified in the city's Non-Motorized Transportation Plan."

Specifically, the funding will help build a sidewalk along the north side of Michigan Avenue between Mill Pond and the western city limits. Work will also be done for a sidewalk on Austin Drive.

City documents showed a SEMCOG TAP grant of $505,914 for the 3,000 linear-foot sidewalk.

The sidewalks would finally link the north side of the west end to downtown.

Construction could begin as early as July 31.

According to SEMCOG, the project will support walking and biking as viable modes of transportation, enhance pedestrian safety, and ensure compliance with accessibility standards.

