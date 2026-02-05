Balint Named Albion College Fellow, Morrison Makes Deans List

ALBION, MI -- Albion College is pleased to announce the Fall 2025 semester Dean's List as well as those students named Albion College Fellows with a grade point average of 3.75 or above and three consecutive semesters on the Dean's List.

Saline student Ian Balint was honored as a new Albion College Fellow. Balint is majoring in marketing management and sports communication. Balint is the child of John and Mylinda Balint of Saline and is a graduate of Saline High School.

Saline student Brendan Morrison was named to Albion College's Dean's List. Morrison is majoring in finance and integrated marketing communication with a concentration in the Carl A. Gerstacker Institute for Business and Management. Morrison is the child of Kenneth and Jean Morrison of Saline and is a graduate of Saline High School.

